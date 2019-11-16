Clinton pulls away from Fairmont

Jatiyuhn Wilson hauls in a second quarter touchdown pass to extend Clinton’s lead. - Fairmont quarterback Taylor Locklear (12) turns the corner for a nice gain early in the second half. - Fairmont’s PJ Christian (7) looks for running room during the third quarter. - J’Daques Wallace (32) stretches across the goal line for Clinton’s first score of the contest. - - Spencer Westerbeek (84) drags down a Fairmont ball carrier. - - Keasean Williams makes a leaping grab for a big gain early in the third quarter. - -

The NCHSAA 2A Football Playoffs got underway on Thursday evening when the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes made the trip out of Robeson County to square off with the Clinton Dark Horses in the opening round. With a Nor’easter in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend, many area schools moved their game ahead to Thursday night. For the Dark Horses offense, perhaps the change in game time momentarily hampered their efforts, but they recovered nicely out of the halftime intermission and galloped away for a 35-6 victory.

Things in the first quarter really seemed like Clinton was going to make quick work of the visiting Golden Tornadoes. After Fairmont went three-and-out on their first possession, the Dark Horses took their first possession at their own 43-yard line. The name J’Daques Wallace echoed frequently across Dark Horse stadium as the senior running back literally carried his team the length of the field. With 7:35 left in quarter one, Wallace found the end zone for the first score of the game. The extra point attempt was successful and Clinton led 7-0.

The ensuing Golden Tornadoes drive was another three-and-out and possession quickly shifted back into the hands of the Dark Horses. This drive consumed the remainder of the first quarter as the action shifted into quarter number two, where third down awaited Clinton inside the 10-yard line. Fairmont stood tall and came up with big stops on third and fourth downs to keep the Dark Horses out of the end zone and preserve the 7-0 score.

The big defensive stop for Fairmont didn’t ignite the Golden Tornadoes offense, however, as for the third straight possession the visitors were held three-and-out and forced to punt. Clinton took over at midfield but they too went three and done. Instead of punting, though, the Dark Horses gambled on fourth down and were stopped short of the line to gain and possession was given back to the Golden Tornadoes on their own 46-yard line.

There, they finally strung together a successful drive and picked up a string of fresh set of downs as their drive progressed down to the Clinton 21-yard line. The drive stalled there, however, as Clinton broke up consecutive pass attempts and Fairmont turned the ball over on downs. With 3:49 left in the half, the Dark Horses took possession and began to march the other way.

With 1:08 left before the half, Clinton increased their lead to two scores when Blake Smith and Jatiyuhn Wilson hooked up on a 12-yard touchdown connection. The PAT split the uprights and Clinton led 14-0.

That score held for the remaining duration as, despite a pretty good defensive battle, the Dark Horses seemed to be in control.

Out of the break, Clinton really threw their weight around on the very first play from scrimmage. Zyon Simpson took the handoff and headed around the right side. A host of Fairmont defenders were closing in, but Simpson found a gap and burst through before anyone could get to him and he was off to the races. Simpson’s run went for a 63-yard touchdown that quickly rejuvenated the Dark Horses sideline. With the PAT, Clinton led 21-0 with 11:40 left in the quarter.

Another empty possession yielded another score for Clinton. Smith displayed his running abilities and capped off the next series with a 19-yard touchdown run of his own. With 8:34 left in the quarter, another made PAT made the score 28-0.

Fairmont wasn’t going to be shutout, though.

Their next drive finally yielded points as they got some success going in their passing game. Gradually working their way down field, the Golden Tornadoes got on the board when Taylor Locklear connected with Cameron Harrington for a touchdown reception. Fairmont opted for a 2-point conversion, but that attempt was denied and the score remained 28-6 with 4:41 left in the third.

That score carried over to the fourth quarter where Clinton found pay dirt one final time. Smith continued to put on a show in the running department and set the Horses up in the red zone for another scoring opportunity. Indeed, Wallace capped this drive off from about 10 yards out for one more score with 10:17 left in the game. One final made PAT sent the score to the game’s final margin of 35-6.

For the remainder of the way, it was pretty much a game of melt the clock as Clinton began pulling key players. Time expired with the Horses coming up with an interception and celebrating their 35-6 victory.

After the game, the Clinton coaching staff stressed the importance of adequate preparation to their team. They acknowledged that it they should embellish the moment of moving on but should also take advantage of their extra time to prepare for their second-round foe.

With the win, Clinton is now 10-1 overall and advances to next week’s round two game against the winner of No. 8 Bartlett-Yancey and No. 9 Beddingfield.

For Fairmont, their season ends with an overall record of 6-6.

Big second half lifts Dark Horses to 35-6 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

