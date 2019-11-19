Wildcats advance to Round 2

Brayden Herring grabs a Grayson Rogers pass for an 11-yard touchdown for the last score of the game. - Dacorris Morrison looks for running room as a Sauna defender squares off on him. - Daniel Britt snags a Grayson Rogers pass as Dacorris Morrison looks to block a defender. - A potent offensive weapon, Grayson Rogers is also a tough defensive player. Here, he takes down a South Stokes receiver. - - Kelvin Stevens takes a kickoff back down field. - -

For the first time in 10 years, the Hobbton Wildcats achieved a playoff win on Friday night with a 41-20 whipping of the South Stokes Sauras. The underdog Wildcats surprised South Stokes by dominating most of the NCHSAA 1AA State Football Playoffs round one game. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

In the third quarter, South Stokes came to within a touchdown of catching up to the Wildcats; however, Hobbton put together a couple of impressive drives to pull away and double the score.

The Wildcats had the ball first to start the game. They methodically moved the ball 68 yards using a combination of rushes and passes. Grayson Rogers capped the drive off when he scored on a 1-yard run up the middle with 6:42 left it the first quarter. A pass from Rogers to Daniel Britt to the 1-yard line set up the score. Jesus Gomez hit the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

South Stokes turned the ball around, taking over at their own 35-yard line. Hobbton’s defense came up huge when they stopped the Sauras at the 5-yard line on fourth down.

The Wildcats turned things around and put together a 95-yard drive with Rogers finishing it off on a 38-yard run for the score with 2.3 seconds left in the first quarter. Gomez split the uprights on the PAT kick and Hobbton was up 14-0.

South Stokes regained possession but again gave the ball away on a fumble recovered by Hobbton’s Chase Bland at the 44-yard line. With 9:58 left in the half, Rogers handed off to Brayden Herring on a 7-yard touchdown run. Gomez, trusty as ever, split the uprights again to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead.

South Stokes finally managed a score with 7:04 left in the half on a 7-yard TD run. With the PAT kick, the score was 21-7. The Sauras were threatening again just before the half, but they turned the ball over on downs at the Wildcats 9-yard line and the halftime score was 21-7 in favor of Hobbton.

The Sauras had the ball first after the break, starting at their own 40-yard line. They immediately fumbled with Hobbton’s Julian Alvarez recovering for the Wildcats at the 16-yard line. That drive, though, ended with the Wildcats first punt of the game. South Stokes scored on the ensuing drive with 6:32 left in the third quarter to pull with a touchdown. However, the PAT was blocked by Junior Esquivel, leaving the score at 21-13.

Hobbton turned the ball around, starting at the 50-yard line after Daniel Britt returned the kickoff 25 yards to midfield. The Wildcats moved the ball down to the South Stokes 38-yard line where Rogers hooked up with Dacorris Morrison on a 38-yard pass play for the score. Gomez’s kick was also blocked and the score was 27-13 with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

With 1:13 left in the third quarter, South Stokes struck again on a 1-yard run, capping a 52-yard drive. The PAT kick put South Stokes within a touchdown again at 27-20 as the third quarter ended.

The next Wildcats score came at 11:29 in the fourth quarter when Rogers found a hole in the line for a 15-yard scamper. Gomez split the uprights this time and pushed the margin back to two scores with a 34-20 Wildcat lead.

The Sauras turned the ball around at their own 32-yard line and moved the ball deep into Hobbton territory before being stopped short on a fourth down.

Hobbton marched down field on the ensuing drive but lost a fumble at the South Stokes 12-yard line late in the game. By this time, the scoreboard clock had problems and time was kept on the field so time was unavailable. That didn’t matter, though, as the Sauras turned the ball over once again.

With approximately 2.5 minutes left in the game, Rogers connected with Herring on an 11-yard pass for the final score. Gomez converted the PAT kick, reaching the final score of 41-20.

Statistically, Rogers completed 18 of 23 passes for 227 yards. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Morrison had 100 yards rushing on 16 carries and two receptions for 49 yards for a total of 149 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Herring had one rush for six yards and a touchdown. He also five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel Britt had eight catches for 106 yards, Chase Bland had two receptions for 15 yards and Nathaniel McLamb had one reception for 10 yards. Gomez was 5-for-6 on extra points.

Hobbton had a total of 206 yards rushing and 227 yards in the air for a total of 433 yards.

“It was a long trip, but I’m super proud of them,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “The defense came out and set the tone and the offense was clicking, the kicking game … our kicker did a great job. It was his first ball game ever — he was a soccer guy — but he did a great job. They put in a lot of work. I’m super proud of them.”

Commenting on an onside kickoff, Salas laughing said, “It was an accident. He’s a soccer kicker and he kicked it wrong and he kicked it so hard, it bounced off the guy and we got it. It was not a called play but it worked. We got him fired up.”

Salas also offered complimentary words for his star quarterback.

“He’s special. We’re lucky,” Salas said. “He plays like a superhero and he did another great job tonight.”

When asked about Herring, Salas said, “It changed everything when we got him back. The courage of that kid to fight through that injury and come back, the day he got hurt he said ‘I’m going to be back.’ When he came back, the first play of the game he catches like an 80-yard touchdown and he had another big one tonight. He’s special.”

Salas also complimented his opponent on Friday night.

“They are tough and never surrendered. They kept coming after us and made some plays. We had a chance to put them away and we didn’t. They were a team with a lot of heart — this is their first time in the playoffs in a long time. They just kept battling. You have to give a hat’s off to them. They are a great bunch and have a Hall of Fame coach.”

With the win, Hobbton will next travel to No. 1 seed Tarboro.

Salas offered these words in regards to a perennial foe: “We have heard a lot about those guys and we want to go see them. It’s all about us and not about them. We have to have a great week of practice and have to get better. When you go into a game with confidence in your heart and a chip on your shoulder, the scoreboard will take care of you.”

That game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Brayden Herring grabs a Grayson Rogers pass for an 11-yard touchdown for the last score of the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Brayden-Herring.jpg Brayden Herring grabs a Grayson Rogers pass for an 11-yard touchdown for the last score of the game. Dacorris Morrison looks for running room as a Sauna defender squares off on him. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Dacorris-Morrison.jpg Dacorris Morrison looks for running room as a Sauna defender squares off on him. Daniel Britt snags a Grayson Rogers pass as Dacorris Morrison looks to block a defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Daniel-Britt.jpg Daniel Britt snags a Grayson Rogers pass as Dacorris Morrison looks to block a defender. A potent offensive weapon, Grayson Rogers is also a tough defensive player. Here, he takes down a South Stokes receiver. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers.jpg A potent offensive weapon, Grayson Rogers is also a tough defensive player. Here, he takes down a South Stokes receiver. Kelvin Stevens takes a kickoff back down field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Kelvin-Stevens.jpg Kelvin Stevens takes a kickoff back down field.

First playoff win in a decade; No. 1 Tarboro up next

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]