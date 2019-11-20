JSCC’s intramural soccer champs

James Sprunt recently held its championship game for its Intramural Soccer program. Winning the championship was Team Green, beating Team Purple in a shootout. It was a 4-4 tie before the Green team took the win on penalty kicks. Team Green consisted of Jennifer Godinez, Esmeralda Lopez-Perez, Devin Trochez Avila, Calvin Williams, Thony Salomon, and Edwardo Matul-Puac. -

