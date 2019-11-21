Local teams still competing

The Clinton Dark Horses - The Hobbton Wildcats -

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs continue this week and it looks like weather will cooperate for the action to take place this Friday night. Two area football teams remain in the tournament, seeking to stay alive and advance to the third round slated for next Friday.

The Clinton Dark Horses

With the No. 1 overall seed on the eastern side of the 2A bracket, Clinton will continue to have home field advantage. This week, the Dark Horses will host the No. 9 seed Beddingfield, who earned a 41-14 win last week in the first round on the road at Bartlett-Yancey. Game time Friday night at Dark Horse Stadium is 7:30 p.m.

The Hobbton Wildcats

The underdog Wildcats put together a great win last week on the road at South Stokes, surging past the Sauras with an impressive 41-20 victory. That win sets Hobbton up for another huge road game at No. 1 seed Tarboro. The undefeated Vikings, a program rich with athletic success, are 11-0 this season with a schedule chock full of dominating victories.

Be sure to check back for tomorrow’s Gridirion Preview for Round 2.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

