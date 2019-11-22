Gridiron Preview: Playoffs Round 2

Welcome to Week 2 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Football playoffs, Sampson County fans! We still have two teams competing in the postseason tonight: Hobbton and Clinton. For the Wildcats, the mountain is a high one to climb tonight as they travel to take on No. 1 seed Tarboro in the 1AA Bracket while Clinton will host Beddingfield in the 2A competition.

Tonight’s forecast is thankfully looking dry after disruptions last week. Although there are rain drop icons in the forecast, the official word is “Rain is not looking likely this evening for football games and unlikely overnight as well.” Rain is not looking likely this evening for football games and unlikely overnight as well. Temperatures are also looking a little warmer this week with game time temperatures in the 50s.

With all that said and done, let’s get down to the nuts and bolts of tonight’s action.

Hobbton at Tarboro

I’m rooting for the hometown Wildcats tonight. I really am. But I’d be crazy to not acknowledge the daunting challenge that lies ahead. I mean, Tarboro is only riding a 41-game winning streak and back-to-back state championship titles. Moreover, the Vikings defense is scary good. They seem to really have a total package. On the season, they’ve scored 436 total points while only allowing 35. You read that right – 35 points all season have been scored against them. Tarboro has pitched seven shutouts this season and the most that’s been scored against them was 14 points by Riverside in the regular season finale.

Hobbton has proven to be able to put up points. Even in their losses this season, except for Rosewood, the Wildcats offense found success — it was their defense that was overwhelmed. But how will Hobbton handle the Vikings defense? On the season, Tarboro’s stats are incomplete but what has been entered indicates a run-heavy offensive attack. The Vikings are closing in on 3,000 yards rushing among 18 different ball carriers with six of those players having 300+ yards this season. Hobbton likely won’t face many passing attempts, but they will have their hands full with a shifty running game.

Can David slay Goliath tonight or will it be business as usual for the Vikings? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton vs Beddingfield

With the road to Winston-Salem paved right through Dark Horse Stadium, the next team on the docket for the Dark Horses is Beddingfield. The Bruins are the No. 9 seed in the tournament but Clinton should by no means overlook them. They sport a 9-3 overall record and finished in second place of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference with a 4-1 record. Beddingfield’s lone loss was to league champion SouthWest Edgecombe in a blowout 60-22 final score. The Bruins and the Dark Horses do have a common opponent from this past season in Goldsboro — Goldsboro took a 31-6 win over Beddingfield while Clinton posted a big 58-24 win over Goldsboro.

Comparing apples to apples, Clinton should be favored here but this should still be an entertaining game. The Bruins have a sound running game, posting 3,135 yards on 481 carries, so the Dark Horses should expect a run-heavy offensive attack. Carrying the load for Beddingfield has been Raekwon Batts with 1,450 yards and Jalil Hutcherson with 942 yards. Of course, the Bruins have used a host of other ball carriers but those two should expect to hear their names quite a bit tonight.

With a third-round trip on the line, quite the battle should unfold tonight on Indian Town Road! Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton, Hobbton try to stay alive

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

