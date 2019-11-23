Lady Horses fall in opener

Clinton’s Isa Banks, 5, drives to the basket for a second half score. - Isa Banks pulls up for a short range jumper during second half action. - Khaliah Chestnutt shoots over a Trojan defender early in the third quarter. - Clinton’s DeKyla Moore plays tough defense late in Clinton’s season opening loss to South Johnston on Wednesday night. - -

South Johnston’s Lady Trojans, who won just five games a season ago, aimed to put an early dent in the Clinton Lady Dark Horses season when the two teams faced off on Wednesday. Snatching a rather large second-quarter lead, South Johnston rode that lead off into the sunset and seized a 58-41 victory to hand Clinton a season-opening loss.

Wednesday evening’s tilt began nominally well for the Lady Dark Horses, who took a 10-5 lead after the first five minutes. However, the tide began to shift. Finishing the first quarter only giving up a point, the Lady Trojans surged and led 12-11 at the end of the quarter.

The 7-1 Lady Trojan’s run in the final three minutes of the first carried over into the second quarter. South Johnston stymied Clinton’s offense while their own offensive production increased, nearly tripling their first quarter point total in just the second quarter alone.

The Lady Horses were held to just eight points in the second quarter while South’s offensive explosion left the Lady Trojans sporting a 30-19 halftime advantage.

A double digit lead for the visitors persisted in the third until Lady Dark Horses’ head coach Chris Owens signaled for a timeout with four minutes left in the quarter.

Switching to a full court press out of the breather, the Lady Horses went on a 7-0 run in 44 seconds to cut the Lady Trojans lead to 37-32, prompting a counter-timeout from the visitors.

As the third quarter concluded, Clinton had lost their sudden momentum with the margin back at double-digits at 45-35 deficit with eight minutes left in the contest.

A comeback was not in the cards for Owens’ squad, who managed just six fourth-quarter points. For the Lady Trojans, they endured the early-second half run and held on for the 58-41 victory.

South Johnston’s victory gives the Lady Trojans their first season-opening win since 2011.

For Clinton, they will try to even their record on Tuesday when they host Topsail for a pre-Thanksgiving showdown. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Clinton’s Isa Banks, 5, drives to the basket for a second half score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_9029.jpg Clinton’s Isa Banks, 5, drives to the basket for a second half score. Isa Banks pulls up for a short range jumper during second half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_9034.jpg Isa Banks pulls up for a short range jumper during second half action. Khaliah Chestnutt shoots over a Trojan defender early in the third quarter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_9045.jpg Khaliah Chestnutt shoots over a Trojan defender early in the third quarter. Clinton’s DeKyla Moore plays tough defense late in Clinton’s season opening loss to South Johnston on Wednesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_9120.jpg Clinton’s DeKyla Moore plays tough defense late in Clinton’s season opening loss to South Johnston on Wednesday night.

S. Johnston gets win over Clinton

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

