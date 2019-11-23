Midway holds triple-signing

Caitlyn Holland, a multi-sport senior athlete for Midway, has signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Methodist University. Holland is most widely known for her roles on the Lady Raiders volleyball and softball teams, but has also spent time on the basketball and track teams. Last season, Holland had a .339 batting average in 65 plate appearances. She certainly has a big bat for the Lady Raiders and is as equally fierce in her position at short stop. - Cameron Barefoot, a three-sport senior athlete for the Raiders, signed his National Letter of Intent this past week to play baseball for Campbell. Barefoot has been a standout for Midway in football, basketball, and baseball throughout his time at the school. He enjoyed a successful 2019 as Midway’s leading receiver on the football field with 32 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns. - Eli Culbreth, a standout senior pitcher for Midway’s baseball team, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Gardner-Webb. Last season, Culbreth had a team-low 0.75 ERA, giving up just 10 hits against 117 batters and totaling 54 strikeouts. He halso wasa leader at the plate, achieving a .404 batting average in 63 plate appearances. -

Caitlyn Holland, a multi-sport senior athlete for Midway, has signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Methodist University. Holland is most widely known for her roles on the Lady Raiders volleyball and softball teams, but has also spent time on the basketball and track teams. Last season, Holland had a .339 batting average in 65 plate appearances. She certainly has a big bat for the Lady Raiders and is as equally fierce in her position at short stop.

Cameron Barefoot, a three-sport senior athlete for the Raiders, signed his National Letter of Intent this past week to play baseball for Campbell. Barefoot has been a standout for Midway in football, basketball, and baseball throughout his time at the school. He enjoyed a successful 2019 as Midway’s leading receiver on the football field with 32 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns.

Eli Culbreth, a standout senior pitcher for Midway’s baseball team, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Gardner-Webb. Last season, Culbreth had a team-low 0.75 ERA, giving up just 10 hits against 117 batters and totaling 54 strikeouts. He halso wasa leader at the plate, achieving a .404 batting average in 63 plate appearances.