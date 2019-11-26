Vikings pummel Hobbton

Dillion Hall brings down the ball carrier in a previous game. - Daniel Britt hauls in a catch in a game from earlier in the season. - Grayson Rogers cuts up field in an earlier game. - Brayden Herring hauls in a pass last week at South Stokes. - - Dacorris Morrison brings the ball upfield in last week’s game at South Stokes. - -

The Hobbton Wildcats faced a daunting task on Friday night when they drew a battle with the one seeded Tarboro in the second round of the 1-AA NCHSAA State Tournament. Tarboro welcomed the Wildcats to Viking Stadium, on Friday evening, looking to extend their remarkable 41-game winning streak. Indeed, the Vikings were not hospital as they absolutely pillaged the visitors, 64-0.

Winning the toss, Hobbton elected to receive and try to make a statement that it wouldn’t be an easy out for the back-to-back defending state champions.

Guided by senior quarterback Grayson Rogers, the ‘Cats made it into Tarboro territory on their first drive, converting a fourth and five along the way. However, the drive was stunted with back to back sacks thereafter, forcing an opening possession punt.

More concerning for Hobbton, Rogers went down with a shoulder injury on the drive, and was unable to return the contest. In fact, he was taken away from the game and to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a separated shoulder.

The punt didn’t give the football to Tarboro, though, as the Vikings returner muffed it and Hobbton recovered at the Tarboro 25-yard line.

Despite this great gift they were handed, the underdog visitors, now without their starting quarterback, could make no use of it and was once again forced to punt it away after the drive went backwards.

It took all but three plays for Tarboro to find the end zone. Khalil Staton burst through on a second down play for a 57 rushing touchdown, lifting the Vikings to a 6-0 lead with 5:26 to go in the first quarter.

From this point on, everything went in favor of the Vikings.

They held a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play but the game was about to take a devastating turn.

The Vikings scored five touchdowns throughout the second quarter while the Wildcats were unable to generate any success on both sides of the ball.

With the second half explosion, the score sat at 46-0, already at mercy-rule threshold for the start of the second half.

The story of the game for Hobbton is that one positive play for the Wildcats was usually followed up by a turnover, which aided Tarboro in building up their big halftime lead.

Out of the break, the rushing attack carried over into the second half, without relent, culminating in a 64-0 victory for the now 12-0 Vikings.

Stats for Hobbton weren’t available after the game.

For Tarboro, seven different ball carriers totaled 381 yards on just 18 carries. Those seven totaled for eight touchdowns.

Despite Friday evening’s loss, Joe Salas’ leadership of the Hobbton football program can’t be in question. In his first two seasons, Salas has carried his Wildcats to two consecutive playoffs appearance, including the first appearance coming on the heels of an 0-11 season.

The 2019 edition of Hobbton football concludes with an 8-5 overall record and 3-2 Carolina 1A Conference record that was good enough for third place.

Dillion Hall brings down the ball carrier in a previous game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Dillion-Hall.jpg Dillion Hall brings down the ball carrier in a previous game. Daniel Britt hauls in a catch in a game from earlier in the season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Daniel-Britt-1.jpg Daniel Britt hauls in a catch in a game from earlier in the season. Grayson Rogers cuts up field in an earlier game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers-1.jpg Grayson Rogers cuts up field in an earlier game. Brayden Herring hauls in a pass last week at South Stokes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Brayden-Herring-1.jpg Brayden Herring hauls in a pass last week at South Stokes. Dacorris Morrison brings the ball upfield in last week’s game at South Stokes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HHS-Dacorris-Morrison-1.jpg Dacorris Morrison brings the ball upfield in last week’s game at South Stokes.

Wildcats’ season ends in lopsided loss at Tarboro

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]