Clinton looks to keep push alive

The Clinton Dark Horses -

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs continue this Friday night. Sampson County has one final area football team remaining in the tournament, seeking to stay alive and advance to the fourth round slated for next Friday.

The Clinton Dark Horses

With the No. 1 overall seed on the eastern side of the 2A bracket, Clinton will continue to have home field advantage. This week, the Dark Horses will host the No. 4 seed West Craven, who earned a 35-21 win last week in the second round against Red Springs. Game time Friday night at Dark Horse Stadium is 7:30 p.m.

The Clinton Dark Horses https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_CHS-Football-Team-4.jpg The Clinton Dark Horses

Dark Horses to host West Craven in third round

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]