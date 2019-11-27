Lady Eagles fend off Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for a layup attempt on Monday against East Bladen - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Makenzi Hudson applies defense to this Lady Eagles player who attempts to go up for a shot. -

In action for the only time this week with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Midway Lady Raiders squared off with the Lady Eagles of East Bladen on Monday evening. Low scoring games have been the general trend for Midway early this season and that fact held true on Monday as East Bladen handed the Lady Raiders their first loss of the season, 47-43.

In the early going, it really looked like the Lady Eagles were going to coast to an easy victory. They took a quick 7-0 lead following two made baskets, converting one of two free throw attempts, and getting the rebound for a stick back to reach that tally. The quick start was merely fool’s gold, however, as Midway finally started generating a little success. Jenna Pope got the Lady Raiders on the board and Midway went on to battle back to within 13-9 at the end of quarter number one.

The second quarter unfolded similarly to the start of the game. East Bladen scored the first two baskets to go up 17-9 before Midway finally hit double-digits at the mark of 17-11. The Lady Raiders could only generate six points in the second quarter as they watched their deficit grow to double-digits with a 25-15 halftime score in favor of the Lady Eagles.

Out of the break, Midway head coach Allen McLamb has long made it a staple of winning of the third quarter. The Lady Raiders did just that. After absorbing an early blow that saw the lead swell to 31-17, Midway came storming back. They cut the deficit to four points at 35-31 and faced just a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter at 36-31. After having trailed by 14 just minutes earlier, the Lady Raiders were showing signs of life.

However, this game will be remembered for the abundance of missed layups and turnovers Midway suffered. Countless layup attempts went awry as the Lady Raiders were robbing themselves of points with each missed opportunity. They also endured the fact of having committed 29 turnovers, further hindering their chances.

In the fourth quarter, Midway got all the way back to within 36-35, but they couldn’t get over the hump of claiming a lead. From there, East Bladen doubled-down and began to gain separation and got back out in front by as many as 45-38 and went on to seal the deal at 47-43.

After the game, McLamb reaffirmed the stance of missed baskets and turnovers being the Achilles Heel of Midway’s efforts.

“Our shooting was horrible,” he stated. “I thought we did a pretty good job boxing out but we couldn’t make anything around the goal. Our turnovers were too high to win the game. We’ve talked about coming into the gym and being ready to play and tonight we weren’t.”

Leading the Lady Raiders offensively was Kris McKoy with 13 points. Behind her was Allison Belflowers and Caitlyn Holland each with eight, and Makenzi Hudson, Rylie Williams, and Pope all having four each. Kaylah Jackson rounded out the scoring with two points.

With the loss, Midway is now 2-1 overall. They return to action next Tuesday when they hit the road to Union.

