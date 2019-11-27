East Bladen tops Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lane Baggett dribbles the ball along the baseline in the second half Midway’s game to East Bladen on Monday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Thornton Baggett goes up for a layup attempt during Monday’s game against East Bladen -

The Raider boys opened up home play on Monday evening when they welcomed in East Bladen for their first game on home court for the 2019-2020 season. Similarly to the girls game just before them, the Midway boys were unable to climb the hill of erasing a deficit and suffered their first loss of the season, 53-41.

The start of this game was eerily reminiscent of the girl’s game as it really started off as a low-scoring affair.

Throughout the first four minutes of play, the only scoring was an East Bladen layup and a dunk that yielded a technical after the dunking-player was accused of taunting. Luke Strickland was elected the free-throw shooter and the senior sunk one of two to make it 4-1. Midway signaled for a time out and out of the break the Eagles went right back to work as they quickly grew the lead to a five-point advantage at 6-1. Just before the end of the quarter, the visitors sunk one-of-two free throws and the lead was 10-4 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Raiders caught some fire and came charging back. Lane Baggett got Midway started with a three-ball off the bench to make it 10-7. Cameron Barefoot followed suit and sank a three-pointer of his own to bring the Raiders back to within 12-10. Tyler Godwin then grabbed an offensive rebound and turned stuck it back to tie the game at 12-12, forcing an East Bladen timeout with 3:58 left in the half.

Out of the timeout, Midway went on to claim a 14-12 lead before said lead swung back and forth. East Bladen sank a three-pointer to go back ahead at 15-14, but Midway answered with a basket to make it 16-15. The Eagles scored again to make it 17-16 before Wyatt Holland went 1-for-2 at the free throw line to tie things up again at 17-17. Just before the half, East Bladen scooped up a loose ball and got one more dunk to take the 19-17 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, the third quarter belonged to the visitors.

East Bladen outscored Midway 15-3 in the period as their length created chaos for the Raiders in getting any inside success. With the third quarter giving way to the final eight minutes, East Bladen led 34-20.

With a little sense of urgency in their step, Midway ignited in the fourth quarter and scored more in that frame then all of the first three combined. To start, Baggett drained a three-pointer that capped off a 7-0 Raiders rally that pulled them right back to within 34-27. That was the end of the unanswered burst, but Midway kept fighting, going toe-to-toe with the Eagles. That was, however, the problem. Defensively, the Raiders couldn’t sustain any pressure and could only answer East Bladen score for score. The Eagles maintained a lead that hovered around the double-digit mark as they went on to secure the win, 53-41.

After the game, Midway head coach Aaron Lane commented that East Bladen’s length was more than his Raiders anticipated and proved to be the difference.

“I really want to credit our guys, they played with unbelievable heart tonight,” Lane began. “East Bladen brought something that we couldn’t match and that was length. They had one guy 6’6” another 6’5”, and they are just a really long, tall team. We couldn’t penetrate their zone like we wanted to because of their length and size.”

At the end of the day, however, Lane still spoke positively of his team and the effort they gave.

“I’m proud of our guys for their effort. We’ve only practiced five times as a full team and to see what we looked like after those practices we’re excited for what the rest of the season holds for us,” Lane concluded.

Leading the way for Midway was Lane Baggett with 10 points. Behind him was Godwin with eight points, Thornton Baggett with seven points, and Luke Strickland had six points. Cameron Barefoot and Wyatt Holland each had three points and Jaden Covington and Mickeal Barrow rounded things out with two points apiece.

With the loss, Midway is now 1-1 overall and will travel to Union next Tuesday.

Eagles soar in 53-41 road victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

