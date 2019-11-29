Sampson surges past Union

Courtesy Photo Landen Pearson (#12) goes up for a jump ball against Da’Shaun McKoy as Aaron Matthews (#22) looks on. -

The Sampson Middle School boys basketball team played their first game on Monday at Union and came away with a 52-20 victory. Sampson was led by Landen Pearson with 12 points followed by Jymick Sampson with 8. Da’Shaun McKoy for Union led all scorers with 14 points.

“It was a good first game,” affirmed Dark Horses head coach, Dwight Horne. “Everyone got to play substantial minutes and we had 13 players to score.”

Sampson’s next game will be on Monday as Midway Middle visits Sampson. Union will host Roseboro-Salemburg.

Girls games will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by the boys game.

Dark Horses pummel Spartans, 52-20

Staff Reports

