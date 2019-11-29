Gridiron Preview: Round 3

And then there was one!

Welcome to the third-round edition of this week’s Gridiron Preview and in as we enter tonight’s game, only one team remains from Sampson County: the Clinton Dark Horses. With everyone else picking up basketball action, Clinton is gearing up to hopefully continue their playoff push tonight as they welcome in West Craven. So, Dark Horse faithful, wrap your Black Friday shopping up early and get on out to Dark Horse Stadium for tonight’s big showdown. And, prepare to dress warmly as the forecast is a chilly one. Right now, the official word is partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid-upper 30s.

Let’s dive in and break down the two teams.

Clinton vs West Craven

Both teams enter this game riding win streaks: eight for Clinton and five for West Craven. Both teams had modest competition in their second-round games last week, but each went on to take at least a two-touchdown win as they set themselves apart from the competition in the latter stages of the game. Now, each team will be looking to keep the magic alive in the Eastern Semifinal. With folks off of work and school for the Thanksgiving holiday, I’d expect a crowd to flood Dark Horse Stadium and provide for quite the atmosphere. The Dark Horses have really begun to flex more muscle of late in their passing game, making them much more of a threat. Their rushing game all year long has been quite dominant with a host of ball carriers all achieving great success. J’Daques Wallace leads the team with 1,186 total yards and 18 touchdowns on 172 carries. Davion Smith, through 11 games, has achieved 815 yards, and Jaheim Faison 468. All three of those are big names for Clinton but the Horses have utilized 18 different ball carriers this season making their rushing game ripe for the picking. But let’s talk about their passing game. Utilizing two quarterbacks last week against Beddingfield (Samir Register and Payson King), the Dark Horses comibined for 8-of-17 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. In. Round one, they went 6-of-9 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Can they continue to force the issue through the air and make themselves a multi-threat offensive attack? It would certainly help, but rest assured, they have more than enough weapons in their arsenal in their rushing game to find success. And, let’s not forget Clinton’s defense, which is also scary in and of itself.

For West Craven, the Eagles come in as the No. 4 overall seed with a record of 10-3. They finished tied with Washington atop the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference at 5-1. Their lone loss was to North Lenoir, 20-10. Honestly, the Eastern Carolina was a pretty strong conference. Out of their seven teams, five finished at .500 or better and qualified for postseason play. West Craven, however, is the last team standing from that conference. Unfortunately, there are no team stats for the Eagles, however it is expected that they will mix up the run and pass.

There’s a ton on the line tonight, specifically an appearance in the 2A East Regional Final against the winner of No. 2 SouthWest Edgecombe and No. 3 Northeastern. Who will come out on top? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton to host No. 4 West Craven tonight

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

