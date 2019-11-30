Lady Pirates sink Clinton

Clinton’s Isa Banks unleashes a 3-point attempt on Tuesday for her Dark Horses. -

The Clinton girls’ basketball team continued their 2019 campaign on Tuesday when they hosted 3A foe Topsai. Trailing wire to wire, the Lady Dark Horses just couldn’t get anything going, falling 54-44.

The Lady Pirates got out to a 7-2 lead after just two minutes of action. Withstanding a Clinton run that threatened their early advantage, Topsail claimed a 19-12 perch over the Lady Horses following the first quarter.

In a low scoring second, Clinton and Topsail essentially traded shots – or turnovers. However, it was the Lady Pirates whose lead withstood, settling at 31-20 at halftime. Sydney Hartgrove’s mid-range jumper fell just as time expired to restore a double-digit lead for Topsail.

Without a doubt, Clinton’s best quarter was the third. Relying on junior Isa Banks, the Lady Dark Horses got the deficit to just two points at one juncture in the game. Banks alone went on a 6-0 run en route to a slim 43-40 Pirate lead, with one quarter left to decide the tilt.

That would be as close as Clinton could get, however, with the Topsail defense coming up big time. The Lady Pirates held the Lady Horses to a meager four points in the fourth while putting up 11 of their own to secure a 54-44 road win.

In the postgame, Clinton head coach Chris Owens noted a few things that his team must improve on.

“We have to get better at boxing out. That was a pretty good-sized team for a 3A school.”

“We also need to shoot better,” Owens continued. “We missed a lot of free opportunities that we usually would make, and to me, that was the difference in the ball game.”

Clinton’s stats were not entered for the contest and with the loss they are now 0-2 overall.

The Lady Dark Horses will try to go for their first win of the season on Thursday Northside-Jacksonville. After that, Clinton will get another crack at the Lady Pirates, when they travel to Hampstead on Friday.

Topsail too much for Lady Horses

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

