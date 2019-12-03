Spell signs with Cape Fear CC

Clinton High School senior athlete Taylor Spell has signed to play soccer for Cape Fear Community College, she announced on Saturday via Twitter. Spell has been a prominant member of both the Lady Horses volleyball and soccer teams during her time at Clinton. In three years of soccer, Spell has secured 130 goals in 74 games played. She has also totaled 71 assists. She recorded 44 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore, and a career best 54 goals a junior. Spell and her Lady Horses should reload nicely for a successful 2020 season.

Clinton High School senior athlete Taylor Spell has signed to play soccer for Cape Fear Community College, she announced on Saturday via Twitter. Spell has been a prominant member of both the Lady Horses volleyball and soccer teams during her time at Clinton. In three years of soccer, Spell has secured 130 goals in 74 games played. She has also totaled 71 assists. She recorded 44 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore, and a career best 54 goals a junior. Spell and her Lady Horses should reload nicely for a successful 2020 season.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Taylor-Spell-1.jpg Clinton High School senior athlete Taylor Spell has signed to play soccer for Cape Fear Community College, she announced on Saturday via Twitter. Spell has been a prominant member of both the Lady Horses volleyball and soccer teams during her time at Clinton. In three years of soccer, Spell has secured 130 goals in 74 games played. She has also totaled 71 assists. She recorded 44 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore, and a career best 54 goals a junior. Spell and her Lady Horses should reload nicely for a successful 2020 season.

Clinton High School senior athlete Taylor Spell has signed to play soccer for Cape Fear Community College, she announced on Saturday via Twitter. Spell has been a prominant member of both the Lady Horses volleyball and soccer teams during her time at Clinton. In three years of soccer, Spell has secured 130 goals in 74 games played. She has also totaled 71 assists. She recorded 44 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore, and a career best 54 goals a junior. Spell and her Lady Horses should reload nicely for a successful 2020 season.