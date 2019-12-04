Lakewood drops third straight

After facing the East Columbus High School Gators last week, Lakewood hosted the Gators, returning a home and home series.

Starting the season 0-2, with defeats to Cape Fear Christian and East Columbus, the Leopards sought to right the ship, on Monday, when they faced off against the Gators. Turning in their strongest performance of the season wouldn’t be enough for Lakewood, falling to East Columbus, 44-32.

It was a slow start for the Leopards that plagued their chances. Nothing got going for Lakewood when they had possession. Trailing 13-5 after a quarter, the home team wasn’t able to find much offense, in the second quarter, either, matching their first quarter point total, to head into the locker room, trailing 29-10.

The large lead was maintained by the Gators, throughout the second half, however, Lakewood got things going on offense, as the game wore on. Outscoring East Columbus, 22-15, in the final 16 minutes of the tilt, culminating in a 44-32 win for the visiting Gators.

Collin Turner led all Lakewood scorers with 9 points. Tillyon Williams was close behind Turner, with seven of his own.

Dropping to 0-3, the Leopards face off against Cape Fear Christian Academy on Thursday in Erwin.

The game will follow a varsity girls game.

