Clinton, Northeastern to battle in Regional Final

The Clinton Dark Horses will take on the No. 3 seed Northeastern Eagles this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as they fight for their spot in the NCHSAA 2A State Football Championship next weekend. The winner of this game will advance to take on the winner of the West Regional Final between West Stokes and Reidsville.