Sampson cruises past Midway

The Sampson Dark Horses and Midway Raiders squared off in middle school basketball action on Monday afternoon at Sampson Middle. From start to finish, the Dark Horses were dominant throughout the contest, establishing a big lead early and marching on for a 53-20 victory of the Raiders.

Sampson ran out to a very hot start in the first quarter as they posted 18 points while also holding Midway without a single point. In the second quarter, the Raiders finally got on the board and actually outscored the Dark Horses in the second quarter, but, it wasn’t saying a whole lot as the halftime lead still stood at 24-7 at halftime.

The end of the third quarter saw the score at 37-17 and the home-standing Dark Horses went on to claim the 53-20 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Josh Bullard conceded that his Raiders didn’t get the start they needed.

“We did not get off to a good start today,” Bullard stated. “That can’t happen against a team like Sampson. We have a lot of things to work on but that is the fun part. Working hard each practice and each game to get better. That is what we’re after – getting better one day at a time,” he concluded.

Leading scorers for Midway were Tripp Westbrook, Emmanuel Firstov-Cook, and T.J. Tillman all with four points.

On the Dark Horses sideline, coach Dwight Horne said; “I am very pleased with our defensive intensity over the first two games.”

For Sampson, the Dark Horses were led by Landon Pearson with 22 points followed by D.J. Wilson and Lymick Sampson with six each.

Sampson will be back in action on Thursday with a home game against Union while the Raiders will enjoy the rest of the week off, not returning to action until Monday, Dec. 9.

Horses race out to early lead, take 53-20 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

