Gridiron Preview: Regional Final

Here we are, Sampson County Football Fans! Round 4 – the Regionals! Sampson County is blessed to be able to host one of the Regional Championships tonight as the Clinton Dark Horses are set to battle with the Northeastern Eagles as the showdown for a State Championship appearance is set to unfold at Dark Horse Stadium. After tonight, “The Road to Winston” narrows down to just one lane and there’s only enough room for one team to follow its path. Who will it be? Clinton or Northeastern?

Let’s dive in and break things down!

Clinton vs Northeastern

The Eagles and the Dark Horses have faced off twice dating back to 2008, both of which have been played at Northeastern. In the first meeting in 2008, Clinton took the 43-31 victory but the rematch in 2017 was dominated by the Eagles in a 35-0 blowout. The teams actually share one common opponent this season in Goldsboro, who Northeastern beat back in the first round 34-14. When Clinton played Goldsboro back on Oct. 18, the Dark Horses took home the 58-24 win. Clinton enters the contest at 12-1 while Northeastern comes in at 11-3. Those three losses come back-to-back-to-back against Holmes, Havelock, and Hertford County. It’s well worth noting that Holmes is undefeated and playing tonight against Tarboro in the 1AA Eastern Regional Final. Meanwhile, Havelock and Hertford County were eliminated last week in the third round. All-in-all, not too shabby of a season for the Eagles, which is indeed evidenced by the fact that they did make it to this game.

Taking a look at their season statistically, Northeastern looks like they have a complete team. In the passing department, barring these entries are complete, the Eagles have completed 70-of-104 passes for 1,221 yards. Deandre Proctor is their leading passer, completing 52-of-81 for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. Holden Hodge is the Eagles No. 2 man, completing 16-of-21 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. On the ground, Northeastern is just as, if not more, deadly. They’ve compiled 2,426 yards rushing on 314 carries. Juan Riddick is their leading rusher with 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Hodge has run for 395 yards and Proctor 394. Quasi Thomas has toted the rock for 330 yards and Jerron Hinton rounds things out with 269 yards. These stats purely imply that Northeastern doesn’t totally rely on just one two guys, rather they are more balanced in their attack. However, looking at their receiving stats indicates that maybe a handful of players are indeed the cog that keeps the Eagle’s wings flapping. Hodge is the team’s second-leading receiver with 353 yards, making him a threat passing, rushing, and receiving. Hinton is their leading receiver with 416 yards followed by a smattering of other players with multiple receptions.

Defensively, teams have generally found success against the Northeastern defense. The Eagles have only forced one shutout this season, which came against Pasquotank, but the Panthers didn’t exactly light it up this season in only scoring 108 points through 11 games.

Clinton’s arsenal of weapons in J’Daques Wallace (1,236 rushing yards), Davion Smith (871 rushing yards), and Jaheim Faison (471 rushing yards) are certainly capable of achieving success on the ground in this game. Also, let’s not forget the Dark Horses emerging aerial threat. Samir Register and Payson King combined for 8-of-12 passing for 98 yards. At first glance, that’s not an overwhelming statistic but two of those went for more than 20 yards (22 and 37) and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Dark Horses have been pretty solid this season. There may have been some question marks in a few places, but those should have dissolved after last week’s domination against West Craven. The Eagles from last week had -6 yards rushing and 61 yards passing at halftime. Out of the break, Jatiyuhn Wilson made a statement for the Clinton defense with a 24-yard Pick-6. On the season, Clinton has collectively outscored their opponents 500-173.

At the end of the day, this game should be a fantastic one and with so much riding on the line, it no doubt should hold up to the battle one would expect for a Regional Championship. Dark Horse fans, come early and come ready! Game time tonight is 7:30 p.m.

One positive is that weather shouldn’t be an issue. After some concerns of rain showers earlier in the week, it looks like just clouds and maybe a stray shower are all that poses a threat. Of course, it’s December so don’t forget the cold! Highs look to get into the upper 50s – low 60s while the lows drop back into the 30s. Bundle up!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Clinton-Logo-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Northeastern-Logo-1.jpg

Clinton, Northeastern battle for Regional Championship

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]