Clinton falls in Eastern Final

Clinton High School was the site of a pivotal showdown on Friday night as the Dark Horses squared off with the Eagles of Northeastern High School in the NCHSAA 2A Football East Regional Final. A state Championship appearance on the line, the crowds flooded in early as the anticipation had stewed over. What unfolded on the field was nothing short of the battle this game was expected to be. At the end of the night, only one team would complete the “Road to Winston” in reaching next week’s State Finals and that team would be Northeastern, who earned a 23-8 victory to stun the No.1 overall seed.

In the first quarter, the game certainly began as a defensive showdown as the game went scoreless.

Clinton’s first possession ended after just three plays as they came up a yard short on third down. Their first play from scrimmage showed some promise, but ultimately the Eagles defense stiffened and the Dark Horses were forced to punt.

Northeastern didn’t fair much better on the ensuing drive. Though they rushed the ball for one first down, their series ultimately ended in a failed drive that never reached midfield.

After Northeastern punted it away, the Dark Horses reclaimed possession at their own 19-yard line. The start to this series was disastrous as a busted play and two illegal procedure penalties shoved Clinton back. Facing second down and needing 20 yards, quarterback Blake Smith connected with Jaheim Faison out at the 40-yard line for a big first down conversion. This was the start of a drive that showed great promise but the Horses were held on fourth down and the Eagles reclaimed possession.

This next drive looked much different from their first as two big passing plays highlighted the drive. The second big completion put the Eagles first and goal at the Clinton three. On third down, Northeastern crossed the threshold for the score. The extra point was converted and with 7:51 left in the half, the visiting Eagles had caught flight with a 7-0 lead.

Looking for an answer, the Dark Horses took the next possession and went right to work. Their drive started on their own 40-yard line and Clinton quickly marched into Northeastern territory. Unfortunately, this drive also eventually ended with no points as fourth and long forced a punt from inside enemy territory. The punt was not a good one but penalties and a busted play backed the Eagles up and they, too, resorted to a punt. Neither team threatened the remainder of the half and Northeastern took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, the Eagles had possession first and began their drive on their own 40-yard line. They quickly made a statement as just two plays into the half, Juan Riddick broke open a 56-yard touchdown run to build the Eagles lead. After the extra point was made, Northeastern led 14-0 with 11:09 on the clock in the third quarter.

Clinton was desperately needing an answer but the visiting team was even more fired up when the kickoff sailed into the back of the end zone. With the ball on the 20-yard line, the Dark Horses had no answer as two run plays and an incomplete pass on third down quickly ended the drive.

The ensuing punt yielded a great return for the Eagles, but a block in the back penalty negated the return and backed Northeastern back to their own 31-yard line. Nonetheless, the strength of the Eagles offense was on display as they quickly plowed their way out to midfield. There, though, penalties and a big defensive effort by Clinton halted the offense and Northeastern was forced to punt.

After the punt, Clinton took over on their own 13-yard line where disaster struck. Two plays into the drive, Smith tossed an interception at midfield where the Eagles took over. They emphatically drove the field, using a relentless rushing attack that took the Eagles all the way to goal line at the end of the third quarter.

After three, Northeastern led 14- but with play resuming in the fourth, the Eagles were held out of the end zone and instead converted the short field goal and took a 17-0 lead with 11:56 left in the game.

Clinton’s next drive again began at the 20-yard line with another kickoff sailing through the end zone. Momentum was completely on Northeastern’s side as the Dark Horse offense sputtered. Clinton, though, finally came roaring to life. They converted a fourth down from inside their own territory and a big pass play from Smith to Faison put the Horses on the move. J’Daques Wallace also picked up big yards on the next play and Clinton was all of a sudden looking like a different team.

This drive went on to be capped off when Smith hit Keasean Williams on a 15-yard touchdown pass to jolt the Dark Horse Faithful. Wallace converted the 2-point try and with 7:59 left in the game, Clinton was back to within 17-8.

The fired up Dark Horses also came up big on the next series when their defense forced a three-and-done. Disaster, though, struck again. Northeastern kicked the punt but the reception errant as the receiver fumbled the ball and Northeastern recovered deep in Clinton territory. This would later yield to another field goal by the Eagles as they re-extended their lead to 20-8 with 3:06 left in the game.

With time running low, the Dark Horses had to hurry on a drive that began on their own 20-yard line. The drive was fruitless, though, as Clinton failed to convert a first down and Northeastern took back over at the Dark Horses 26-yard line. The Eagles weren’t able to completely run the clock out, though, so one final field goal attempt was in store.

The kicker displayed tremendous leg strength as he connected for the third time of the night, this time from long distance, to push the lead to the games final margin of 23-8.

On Clinton’s final offensive possession of the season, Smith was intercepted for a third time and the Eagles were able to kneel the time out and advance to next week’s NCHSAA 2A State Championship against West Regional Champion Reidsville, who knocked off West Stokes 63-13.

For Clinton, their stellar season comes to a close at 12-2 overall. Their season accolades include NCHSAA 2A East Region Runners-Up and East Central Conference Champions.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

