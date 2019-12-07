Lady Raiders roll over Hobbton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Caitlyn Holland goes up for an easy breakaway layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for a contest layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. -

The struggling Lady Wildcats basketball team made the short trek over to Spivey’s Corner on Thursday to tangle with old rival Midway. In a game shortened by the 40-point mercy rule, Midway won by a wide margin on Thursday, defeating Hobbton 57-13.

It just wasn’t a good day at the office for the Lady Wildcats as they amassed just one point in the first quarter. On the other hand, Midway outscored them by 10, taking an 11-1 lead after the first eight minutes.

In the second quarter, things didn’t get much better – unless you’re a fan of Midway. The Lady Raiders scored a tally of 18 points compared to just five for Hobbton, leading to a halftime score of 29-6.

In the second half, the Lady Raiders went on to outscore the Lady Wildcats 28-7, including pitching a shutout in the fourth quarter, as Midway coasted to the 57-13 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb acknowledged that he has started a different lineup throughout all of his team’s first few games.

“We’ve started a different starting five in each game this season,” he began. “But, we’re happy about that. We have different groups playing together and it makes it hard for teams to defend us. Tonight, everyone played together and the all found their energy and if we can keep that up it’s a plus for us going forward.”

Leading the scoring for the Lady Raiders was Kris McKoy with 16 points. Behind her was Allison Belflowers, Jenna Pope, and Rylie Williams all with seven apiece. Caitlyn Holland had six points, Kaylah Jackson had four points, and Makenzi Hudson, Alyssa Hargrove, Ashante Warren, Anaya West, and Sydney Williams all had two points each.

For Hobbton, Ciara Bryant had five points, Kristty Cruz and Jayla Wilkes each had three points, and Alexis Reid had two.

With the win, Midway had improved to 4-1 on the season but they were right back in action on Friday at Lakewood. A full rundown from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

For Hobbton, they are 0-2 to kick off the season and will be eyeing their first victory on Tuesday with a home game against James Kenan.

Midway’s Caitlyn Holland goes up for an easy breakaway layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MHS-Caitlyn-Holland.jpeg Midway’s Caitlyn Holland goes up for an easy breakaway layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for a contest layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MHS-Kris-McKoy.jpeg Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for a contest layup during Thursday’s game against Hobbton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway surges past Lady Wildcats

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]