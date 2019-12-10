Lakewood stuns Midway

Courtesy Photos | Michael Hardison For the Leopards, No. 5 Tillyon Williams surveys the court. - Courtesy Photos | Michael Hardison For Midway, No. 24 Tyler Godwin attempts a free throw. -

When two county rivals get together, it is sure to be a hard-fought game with emotions flying high. That certainly proved to be the case on Friday night when the Midway Raiders travelled to Leopard Country at Lakewood High School. With two teams starting on opposite ends of the spectrum this early season, it was Lakewood who got the last laugh at the very last second to stun Midway, 45-44.

The Leopards, who began the 2019 season a measly 0-4, and Midway, who got off to a nice 3-1 start, started this Friday night tilt in close fashion. Trailing 9-3 in the first few minutes, Midway responded, cutting the gap to just 12-10 by the end of the first quarter.

The late, first quarter momentum, continued into the second for the visiting Raiders. Trading blow for blow, Midway eventually opened up a slight five-point advantage at 26-21, which stuck until the halftime buzzer sounded.

Midway’s best quarter without a doubt was the third, which saw their five-point lead swell to 35-25, half way through the quarter. The Leopards were able to recover somewhat, trimming it to 37-30, as the teams headed to the fourth period.

As the fourth went on, Lakewood methodically cut into their rival’s seven-point advantage. The finally were able to tie things up at 39-all with four minutes to go.

The Raiders, though, got back a 43-40 lead, but a 5-1 Lakewood run, capped off by,Collin Turner’s shot from downtown at the last minute, sank the Raiders by the final score of 45-44.

After the game, Midway head coach Aaron Lane stayed positive in his remarks.

“Tough loss for us losing on a buzzer beater,” he began. “But, I’m extremely proud of our effort and the heart that was displayed throughout the game. Defensively we did all the right things, but turning the ball over and being out rebounded on the glass makes it especially hard to win games.”

“I told our guys that every game this year will be a dog fight with our style of play and that we will win some close ones and lose some close ones, but we just want to be in position to win in the fourth quarter. The best thing about basketball is that games come quickly and the turnaround is fast so we have to recover mentally and refocus as we play at home against Union Tuesday in the first of another three-game week.”

For Lakewood, head coach Brandon Powell was also humble in victory, deflecting credit for the win on a post on Facebook.

“I am very grateful for all of the congratulatory comments from the game last night but make sure you congratulate the players because they played with the heart it took to put them in position to win after being down by seven with a little more than a minute remaining in the game,” the post said. “I would also like to give a huge ‘Thank You’ to the fan support. You made a big difference.”

Turner’s game winning three notched Lakewood their first win of the young season and sent Midway to 3-2.

Both squads will face off against fellow Sampson County teams, when they next hit the hardwood. Lakewood will host the Dark Horses while Midway will welcome the Union Spartans. Both tilts are set for Tuesday evening.

For the Leopards, No. 5 Tillyon Williams surveys the court. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_LHS-Tillyon-Williams.jpg For the Leopards, No. 5 Tillyon Williams surveys the court. Courtesy Photos | Michael Hardison For Midway, No. 24 Tyler Godwin attempts a free throw. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MHS-Tyler-Godwin.jpg For Midway, No. 24 Tyler Godwin attempts a free throw. Courtesy Photos | Michael Hardison

Leopards rally for buzzer-beating victory over Raiders

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

