Lady Raiders race past Lakewood

Rivals Midway and Lakewood met up on the hardwood Friday night with the Lady Leopards hosting the Lady Raiders in a non-conference county showdown. After a close game unfolded in the opening quarter of play, Midway shifted into another gear and went on to pull away from Lakewood in a 59-36 victory.

After the first quarter of action, the score yielded a 12-10 score in favor of Midway.

From there, though, the Lady Raiders got things cranking and they outscored the homestanding Lady Leopards, 19-4. With that margin added to from the first quarter, Midway had opened up a sizeable 31-14 advantage.

Out of the break, what the Lady Raiders began in the second quarter carried over to the third as they continued to apply high-octane pressure. This time, the third quarter unfolded with a 21-9 advantage as Midway was in firm control at 52-23.

Things slowed for Midway in the fourth quarter but the Lady Leopards simply weren’t able to respond to the huge deficit as the Lady Raiders rolled victoriously, 59-36.

A smattering of Lady Raiders found their way into the score column on Friday. Leading the way was Allison Belflowers with 12 points followed by Kaylah Jackson with nine. Jenna Pope was right behind with eight points, followed by Sydney Williams with seven, Kris McKoy with five, and Makenzi Hudson with four. Gabriele Salas-Davis and Ashante Warren each had three points and Caitlyn Holland and Rylie Williams rounded things out with two points each.

Stats for the Lady Leopards weren’t available.

With the win, Midway is now 5-1 overall and will return to action on Tuesday against Union. The Lady Raiders will have three home games this week, with another game on Thursday against Neuse Charter, and finally on Friday with a rematch against Lakewood.

For the Lady Leopards, they are 1-4 on the season will host Clinton on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s match at Midway.

