Sampson Rec honors top teams, ages 7-9

Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks and Rec The 2019 ages 7-9 Tackle Football Regular Season and Tournament Champions: The Giants. Pictured top, from left, are: Semaj Glenn, Harrison Lewis, Gavin Miller, Hayes Griffin, Milo Brewington, Ny’Sir Brewington, Jackson Lassiter. Bottom row, from left, are: Brycen Balltzglier, Tanner Serafini, Alessandro Ruiz, Mason Sessoms, Ricky Warren, Kole Mitchell, Jayden Hill, Andrew Tatum Head Coach is Derek Brewington, Assistant Coaches are Trent Mitchell, Hunter Balltzglier and Ricky Warren. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks and Rec The 2019 ages 7-9 Tackle Football Tournament Runners-Up: The Spartans. Pictured top, from left, are: Kyshawn Evans, Kenny Bailey, Ethan Jones, Jayleen Cromartie, Tobias Cromartie, and Kamari Maynor. Bottom row, from left, are: Cameron Chewning, Michael Gurgainous, Jeremy Sebrano, Zymir Turner, Leo Watts, Brayden Estep, Emmett Cribbs. Coaches: Decius Wilson and De’De Wilson. -

