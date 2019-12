Sampson Rec’s top football finishers

Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks and Rec The 2019 ages 10-12 Tackle Football Regular Season & Tournament Champions: The Leopards. Front row, from left, are: Caillou Crosby, William Perez, Damian Clark, Tyler Tew, Donquez Thompkins, Edwin Torres, Samuel Johnson, and Aden Norton. Second row, from left: Adrian Merritt, Mason Hicks, Johnson Rouse, Junior Parker, Dontavius Smith, Nakai Owens, Landon Pope, and Owen Faircloth. Coaches, from left, are: Bo Rouse and John Tew. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks and Rec The 2019 ages 10-12 Tackle Football Tournament Runners-Up: The Spartans. Picturedm top row, from left, are: Gavin Weeks, Jessie Smith, Fabian Zuniga, Donovan Thompson, Zackary Norris, Christopher Wilson, Fabion Mendoza-Hyatt, Jabarie Kerr, and Reid Strickland. Bottom row, from left, are: Alexis Salmiento, Darrel Spell, Seth Ownes, Derik Aycock, Noah Naylor, Jacob Conway, Bryan Mendoza-Hyatt, and Josiah Swinson. Not pictured: Chamani Newton. Coaches: Jason Naylor, Chris Wilson and Timmy Strickland. -

