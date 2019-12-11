ECC announces fall awards

FOOTBALL

Coach of the Year: Cory Johnson, Clinton High School

Player of the Year: Jatiyuhn Wilson, Clinton High School; K.D. McClarin; East Duplin High School

Special Teams Player of the Year: Dylan Varker, East Duplin High School

CROSS COUNTRY

Men’s Coach Of the Year: Sarah Brown, Midway High School

Runner of the Year: Austin Hargrove, Midway High School

Women’s Coach of the Year: Mark Hughes, East Duplin High School

Runner of the Year: Alejandra Sarmiento, East Duplin High School

VOLLEYBALL

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Edgerton, Clinton High School; T.J. Lancaster, Goldsboro High School

Player of the Year: Taylor Spell, Clinton High School

SOCCER

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Houser, Spring Creek High School

Player of the Year: Reid Walters, Clinton High School

TENNIS

Coach of the Year: Chad Brewer, Clinton High School; Julie Register, East Duplin High School

Player of the Year: Grace Boros, Goldsboro High School

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

