ECC announces fall awards

FOOTBALL
Coach of the Year: Cory Johnson, Clinton High School
Player of the Year: Jatiyuhn Wilson, Clinton High School; K.D. McClarin; East Duplin High School
Special Teams Player of the Year: Dylan Varker, East Duplin High School
CROSS COUNTRY
Men’s Coach Of the Year: Sarah Brown, Midway High School
Runner of the Year: Austin Hargrove, Midway High School
Women’s Coach of the Year: Mark Hughes, East Duplin High School
Runner of the Year: Alejandra Sarmiento, East Duplin High School
VOLLEYBALL
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Edgerton, Clinton High School; T.J. Lancaster, Goldsboro High School
Player of the Year: Taylor Spell, Clinton High School
SOCCER
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Houser, Spring Creek High School
Player of the Year: Reid Walters, Clinton High School
TENNIS
Coach of the Year: Chad Brewer, Clinton High School; Julie Register, East Duplin High School
Player of the Year: Grace Boros, Goldsboro High School
