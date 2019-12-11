Hobbton, RSMS split on the hardwood

Garrett Britt attempts a shot. He scored four points in the game. - Hobbton’s I. Ort Bonilla attempts a there-pointer. She two and was the leading scorer for the Wildcats. - John Wilkes looks for a way to the basket. - Roseboro-Salemburg’s L. Joyner looks to score. - -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats got their basketball seasons started off by hosting the Leopards of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle. The teams split the meetings with as the Wildcat Ladies lost by two points, 20-18, while the Hobbton boys won 50-34.

Girls

In the girl’s game, Roseboro-Salemburg had a small 2-point advantage at 4-2 after the first quarter of play. They went on to open that lead to 10-4 in the second quarter but after the break, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Leopards 8-7 in the third to cut the Roseboro lead to 5. I. Ort Bonilla had an 8-point quarter with two 3-pointers and a two-point shot bringing the third quarter score to 17-12. Late in the final period, the Lady Wildcats had clawed back to a 1-point game at 19-18 but with 2.5 seconds left, Roseboro-Salemburg sealed the win with a free throw to go up 20-18.

For Hobbton, Bonilla led with 12 points. H. Blackman, M. McLamb and P. Roesch had two points each.

For Roseboro, H. Williams led the effort with 11 and K. White had four.

“I think the girls did an excellent job on defense,” said Roseboro-Salemburg assistant coach Kia Owens. “They played hard and executed plays that we have gone over in practice. The offense was a little shaky at the end but they held on. It was a great game and we’re very proud of them.”

At the other end of the sideline, Hobbton head coach Samantha McCumbee said, “We learned a lot of things and we have a lot of stuff to work on. I hate to start the season that way but I think our girls needed a reality check. We have to play them one more time so we are going to be coming for them.”

Boys

In the boy’s game, Roseboro-Salemburg jumped out to 5-point lead in the first quarter over the Wildcats at 13-8 but Hobbton had cut the margin to one point at halftime at 20-19. During the break, Hobbton coach Jackson Temple made some adjustments and the Wildcats came out on fire, outscoring Roseboro 12-5 to go up 31-25 after three quarters. In the final quarter, Hobbton turned on the pressure and scored 19 to just nine for the Leopards to stake the 50-34 victory.

For the Wildcats, Josiah McLauren had 23 points to lead all scorers. Ashawd Wynn had nine, John Wilkes had six and Garrett Britt chipped in four.

For the Leopards, Jamoreus T. had 10, Jazion B. had seven, Antonio M. had six and Garrison H. had five points.

“We came out strong in the second half,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “Roseboro-Salemburg played great man-to-man defense and it had us off our game in the first half. My guys responded coming out of halftime and I’m proud of them for their effort and heart going down the stretch.”

On Monday, Roseboro hosted Sampson Middle while Union Middle was to host Midway. Hobbton had an open date. Their next game will be Thursday when they travel to take on Sampson Middle.

Wildcats rally for win; Lady Leopards get tight victory

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

