Lady Raiders pummel Spartans

The Midway Lady Raiders returned to the friendly confines of their home court on Tuesday evening when they hosted county-rival Union in non-conference basketball action. From the first quarter to the last, it was pretty evident that the Lady Raiders were a much stronger team than the Lady Spartans and the final score reflected that as Midway coasted to a 64-11 victory.

Led by an early-game spurt by Kaylah Jackson, Midway turned aside a quick Union lead with a pair of three-pointers by the sharpshooter. A Kris McKoy steak and layup and jumpers by Jackson and Sydney Williams pushed the first quarter margin to 15-4.

The second quarter offensive production for the Lady Spartans was even more dismal as they mustered just three points. An early free from and one made layup off a rebound late in the quarter was the only points they’d get. Meanwhile for the Lady Raiders, a variety of members of their team scored as their lead surged to 29-7 by the halftime intermission.

Out of the break, things continued to spiral out of control for Union as Midway was quickly racing toward the mercy-rule threshold. Four more points would be all it she wrote for the Lady Spartans as the Lady Raiders sat well out front at 41-11.

Midway’s most productive quarter came with the game well in hand as breakaway layups became the name of the game. The points really added up as Lady Spartans turnovers turned into quick points. Pouring on 23 more points while pitching a fourth quarter shutout saw the Lady Raiders storm away with a 64-11 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb expressed great satisfaction with his groups efforts.

“I’m please in what we did. We mixed it up a little it and everyone did well,” McLamb began. “We moved the ball well and hats off to Kaylah Jackson. She shot 100 percent from the floor and really did a good job tonight. We ran a new defense which I thought they executed well and really think if we can play like we did tonight all year we can do well.”

Leading all scorers was Jackson with 17 points. She was followed by by McKoy with 12 points, and Makenzi Hudson and Rylie Williams each with eight. Caitlyn Holland had six, Sydney Williams and Ashante Warren had four, and Allison Hargrove and Gabriele Salas-Davis each had two.

For Union, Autumn Weeks had four in leading the Lady Spartans. Amaya Jackson, Tionna Smith, and Monica Sellars all had two.

With the win, Midway is now 6-1 overall. They will be back in action on Friday when they host Lakewood.

Union is now 0-4 and will travel to Heide Trask on Thursday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

