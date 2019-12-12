Heartbreak at Midway

Midway’s Luke Strickland and Mickael Barrow defend against Union’s Cole Bass who goes up against the contact for a layup attempt. - Midway’s Mickael Barrow absorbs contact on a layup attempt. - Union’s Javion Faison reaches high for a floating layup attempt. -

The Midway Boys basketball team just can’t escape the outer limits of Heartbreak City as of late as for the second consecutive game they watched victory be ripped away at the hands of a buzzer-beating loss. This time it was the Union Spartans.

After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Union chipped away at the deficit and forced an overtime period where the Spartans claimed the thrilling victory, 60-58, and shattering the hearts of the Raiders, who for the second time in four days lost on a last-second heave.

The game certainly started out strongly in the favor of the Spartans as they opened up a 9-1 lead early in the first quarter. Midway, though, finally caught fire and came back to tie the game at 11-11 by the end of the period.

The game continued to be nip-and-tuck in the second quarter as the lead swung back and forth. Neither team gained much ground over the other throughout the duration of the quarter and the half ended with the teams swapping free throw chances. By halftime, Union had gone ahead by just a single point at 23-22.

Out of the break, Midway seemed to really have gotten their act together when the Raiders strung together their best offensive outing of the night in the third quarter. Multiple Raiders contributed to the spurt as Midway outscored the Union 18-10 in the period to take a 40-33 lead at the end of the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter of regulation, the Raiders pushed their lead to as high as 11 at 45-34. But then, the Spartans began their comeback. Cole Bass and Jayshawn West combined for quick-spurt of points, highlighted by a Bass 3-ball, to bring the tally quickly to 47-41. Then it was brought to 47-43, and then very quickly 47-45 with Union on a 7-0 run. The Raiders got the margin back to four points, though, when Tyler Godwin drew a foul and converted the free throws to make it 49-45. Union, however, remained relentless. They came right back on a made basket and went one-for-two at the free throw line to draw back to within 49-48. The Raiders, though, were scrapping to stay out in front. Thornton Baggett sank a couple free throws to give Midway back a 3-point cushion at 51-48, but still: Union was relentless. They made free throws of their own to get right back in it at 51-50.

Free throws were the name of the game for a large portion of the end the game.

Godwin was back on the line for two more free throws when he went one-for-two to make it 52-50. Switch ends of the court and the results were much the game: free throws. This time, it was Bass on the line for the Spartans, who finally completed their comeback when he sent them both through for a 52-52 score.

With 40.8 left on the clock and the score tied at 52-52, there was plenty of time for something to happen. But, the end result was nothing happened. The teams traded shaky possessions that ended in turnovers and regulation ended with a 52-52 tie.

With the game now in overtime, Union’s Joshua Harper converted a basket to give the Spartans their first lead since early in the third quarter. The Spartans, though leading for much of overtime, couldn’t gain any separation. Luke Strickland made one-of-two free throws for Midway, making the score 54-53 before Bass made a two-point basket to make it 56-53. Later in the overtime period, Godwin sunk two more free throws to make it 56-55. Like clockwork, though, the Spartans were on the line for a double-double.

Their first shot bounced high off the back of the rim and fell through but the point was not counted due to the ball deflecting off a cord along the top of the goal. By rule, it was a dead ball and the point was not counted. The second attempt, though, was a no-doubter, nothing but net swish, putting the score at 57-55 with time running low. The Raiders set up their offense and executed perfectly, finding Strickland on the left wing for an open-look from beyond the arc. Strickland fired the shot and flushed it nothing but net as the Midway faithful roared in excitement as the Raiders reclaimed the lead at 58-57 with under five second remaining.

That was all the time the Spartans needed as they brought it up court and signaled for a timeout. Out of the timeout, Union had dialed Harper’s number, who got free along the left side and let the winning shot fly at the buzzer to stun the Raiders, 60-58.

After the game, Harper commented on the highlight moment.

“When I shot that shot, it felt like a normal shot,” he said. “I practice that shot every day so when I shot it, it was a normal shot. Overall, I think everyone played hard. There are some things we can fix but overall everyone played good.”

Fellow senior athlete Cole Bass also spoke the work ethic his Spartans displayed after the game.

“This feels pretty daggone good,” Bass said. “Obviously after the last game we felt pretty down and we brought that game to practice because we didn’t want to lay another egg. We had a big chip on our shoulders tonight and I think we had a good all-around team effort and I have to give credit to freshmen Javion Faison who came in tonight and played his tail off. He played pretty good for us in a situation he’s not used to. This was one of those games you get fired up for and we hope to build some momentum off it,” Bass concluded.

Harper finished as Union’s leading scorer with 23 points with Bass hot on his heels with 20 points. West finished with 10 points, Jamal Moore had four, and Faison had three.

For Midway, head coach Aaron Lane said he could only smile after seeing Harper’s shot fall through. He said his team executed their game plan but ultimately rebounding was their downfall.

“This was a fantastic game,” he said. “Credit to Coach Bass. He’s a good friend of mine and one of the best coaches in this county. Also, kudos to Harper for making a big shot.”

“Overall, our guys played hard. We did exactly what we wanted to do and executed our game plan to a T. But, we didn’t make a lot of shots and we got out-rebounded. You can’t win games when you get out-rebounded like we are right now. But, we’ll figure it out. We have to take a look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out some toughness and finish out these games we’re ahead,” he concluded.

Leading Midway was Thornton Baggett with 16 points, but Godwin was close behind with 13. Holland had 10. Jaden Covington had six points, Strickland had five, Mickael Barrow had four, and Cameron Barefoot and Brandon Cousar each had two points.

With the win, Union is now 1-3 on the young season and will be back in action on Thursday at Heide Trask.

For Midway, they fall to 3-3 overall and will be back in action at home on Friday in a rematch against Lakewood.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

