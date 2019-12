Hobbton High School senior softball standout, Kameron Lee, signed her letter of intent to play softball at Limestone College in South Carolina. Here, during her signing, Lee is shown with her parents Jason and Angela Lee. -

Hobbton High School senior softball standout, Kameron Lee, signed her letter of intent to play softball at Limestone College in South Carolina. Here, during her signing, Lee is shown with her parents Jason and Angela Lee.