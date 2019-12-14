Clinton girls sweep week

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses, following a pair of losses to South Johnston and Topsail, have evened their record at 2-2, with wins over the nearby Lakewood Leopards and Cape Fear Colts. Wednesday evening’s tilt against Cape Fear started as all-Lady Horses affair, but a late Lady Colt’s surge made it a nail biter that Clinton hung on for, 58-55.

Leading 17-10 after one quarter, the Lady Dark Horses advantage grew to double digits at 22-10 within just a few moments of the second. Cape Fear got going, both on offense and defense, as the second quarter wore on. Holding Clinton to just five points in the last six minutes of the quarter, and spotting 11 of their own, Cape Fear trailed Clinton 27-21 at halftime.

It appeared as though Clinton had gotten back into their mojo mid-way through the third when the Lady Horses led 39-29. But, “not so fast,” said Cape Fear, staging a furious rally to cut their deficit to a mere 42-40 with one quarter left to decide the contest.

Withstanding several stiff challenges from the Colts, including Cape Fear’s first lead of the game, Clinton stood strong and held on for the 58-55 victory.

Junior standout Isa Banks led all Horses scorers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Khalial Chestnutt and NaKeviah Evans each had strong shooting night’s as well, spotting 18 and 16 respectively.

The Lady Dark Horses look to get above .500 for the first time this season, on Friday when they face off against the West Bladen Knights. Game time is set for 8:30p, in Bladenboro.

