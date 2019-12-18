Cycle NC announces summer ride

Cycle North Carolina announced that Forest City, NC and Rutherford County have been selected to host the seventh annual Cycle North Carolina weekend “Mountain Ride” slated for Aug. 7-9, 2020. Registration is now open at www.ncsports.org.

The Mountain Ride annually brings in over 300 cyclists to participate in a fully supported weekend of summer cycling along the scenic mountain back roads in the region. Lake Lure, Tryon, Brevard and Bryson City have all hosted the event in the past.

This will be Forest City’s first time hosting the event.

The cyclists typically hail from over 20 states and range in age from 13 to 80. The fun-filled weekend will offer two days of cycling, plus many off-the-bike activities and opportunities to explore the beautiful mountain town of Forest City and the neighboring Rutherford County towns. Some of these options include: the Thermal Belt Rail Trail, unique shops, restaurants, visitor attractions such as Chimney Rock, hiking, mountain biking and many more.

Participants will enjoy meals and entertainment throughout Rutherford County.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is a fully supported bicycle event with support vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities will be provided at Summey Park, just a little over a mile from the quaint downtown district. Participants will also fill the hotels, Bed and Breakfast Inns and vacation homes in Forest City.

Cycling routes will pass through attractions and small towns such as Lake Lure, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Ruth, Ellenboro, Sunshine and Hopewell to name a few. Routes of varying distances, from 15 to 70 miles well be offered to cater to cyclists of all ages and abilities. Cyclists will be able to visit attractions on and off the bike, with scenic and fun rest stops planned. Riders will be immersed in the natural landscape as they take advantage of the abundance of protected public land within Rutherford County.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here.

The event is also supported by the Town of Forest City, the Rutherford County Tourism Development Association and other local partners. For more information on the area, please visit www.townofforestcity.com.

Forest City set to host 7th annual event

