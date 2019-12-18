Alumni tourney set for Saturday

Lakewood High School will be the host site of the first annual “Kings of the County” Holiday Alumni Basketball Tournament.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 21, and will start at 11 a.m. with Lakewood hosting Union. That game will be followed by Clinton playing Midway at 12:30 p.m. Then, at 2 p.m., Hobbton will play an opponent to be determined followed by the championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is $5 and concessions and chicken sandwiches will be on sale during the tournament.

All proceeds will be donated to the Lakewood men’s basketball program.

Lakewood to host first annual event

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

