Midway, Hobbton split

John Wilkes grabs a defensive rebound. - Josiah McLaurin gets two of his game-high 24 points on a fast break. - Hobbton’s P. Roesch tries to shoot over Raider defenders. - Kara Beth Binton goes up for two of her four points. - -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats basketball teams hosted the Midway Middle School Raiders on Monday afternoon. The results at the end of the night were a split, with the Lady Raiders getting a 32-9 win while the Hobbton boys triumphed over Midway by 30 points at 57-27.

Girls

In the first quarter, both teams were pretty even, finishing with a 7-5 Midway advantage. However, in the second quarter, Midway’s offense took off while the press defense gave the Lady Wildcats a lot of trouble. The halftime score was 22-6 in favor the Lady Raiders, who gave up just two points in the second quarter.

The second half was all Lady Raiders with Midway scoring seven in the third quarter while the Wildcats picked up three. The final quarter was again all Raiders with three more points scored while the Wildcats were scoreless.

Glenna McLamb led the scoring for both teams, picking up 12 points. S. Parker added six and Kara Beth Binton had four.

For the Wildcats, I. Ort Bonilla had six of the Wildcats’ nine total points.

“I felt like we started off sort of slow,” commented Midway coach Selena Joseph. “We were just not in our groove. Finally, we went into our press and it seemed like my girls got to moving a little bit more. We got some scoring going and got into our ball game a little bit better. Overall, I think both teams hustled really, really hard.”

Hobbton coach Samantha McCumbee said, “Overall I’m really proud of the way they played. Things are finally starting to fall in place and they’re starting to play basketball. We still have a lot of things to work on; but, it’s coming together. Tonight, we looked like we were actually out there to play. We weren’t so scared of the ball so it’s coming together on our end. They played good defense; we just have to get the offense moving.”

Boys

The night cap was the complete opposite as the boys game was all Wildcats. They took charge of the game from the tipoff and kept the pressure up for the whole game. They had a 21-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter. In the second, the scoring slowed to some degree, but, the Wildcats still managed to get nine points against six for the Raiders. The halftime margin was 30-8.

Hobbton dominated the third quarter, going up by more that 30 points at 44-14 after three quarters of play. In the final quarter, Hobbton coach Jackson Temple played a lot of younger players but still managed to score 13 more points. Against the younger Hobbton team, Midway scored 13 points as well, bringing the final tally to 57-27.

Hobbton’s Josiah McLaurin led the scoring with 24 points. Ashawd Wynn chipped in 17 and John Wilkes had nine.

For Midway, E.F. Creech and J.T. Tillman had 10 each.

“We played with much more intensity in this game,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “The boys came out and I could tell right away that we all want this one really bad. Midway is a strong program and we knew we needed to be at our best. I am so proud them coming out of this game like Wildcats.”

Both teams will return to the court on Thursday as Hobbton will travel to Union while Midway will host Sampson.

Lady Raiders, Wildcat boys earn big wins

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

