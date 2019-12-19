Kenny Bass Classic next week

The Kenny Bass Classic is slated to return to Hobbton High School next week.

Set for Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, the tournament will welcome in the girls and boys basketball teams from Hobbton, Union, Trask, and Wilmington Christian. First originating in 2016, this is the fourth installment of the Christmas event.

Kicking things of on Thursday, the action gets underway at 3:30 p.m. with Wilmington and Trask competing in the girls game. Slated for 5 p.m., but most likely immediately following the girls game, will be the Trask and Wilmington boys.

In the night games beginning at 6:30 p.m. will be the Hobbton and Union girls followed by the Hobbton and Union boys at 8 p.m.

The tournament will wrap up on Friday with a round of four more games with the losing bracket girls game set for 3:30 p.m., followed by the losing bracket boys game at 5 p.m. The girls championship game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and things will conclude with the boys title game at 8 p.m.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. both days and the admission is $7. Concessions will be available.

Union, Hobbton among headliners

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

