Midway, Sampson split

Midway’s S. Parker gets a shot off over the defense. She scored a game high 17 points. - Midway’s Tripp Westbrook gets 2 points on a fast break late in the game. - Sampson’s A. Williford gets a block on Midway’s J. Wilson’s shot attempt. - Sampson Middle’s Landen Pearson get a layup. He had a game high 14 points. - -

Midway Middle School hosted the Dark Horses of Sampson Middle School on Thursday afternoon and came away with a split decision. Midway’s girls dominated the Sampson Middle girls getting a 20-point win at 34-14 but the Raider boys took a tough loss to the Dark Horses at 51-22.

Girls

In the first quarter of the girls game, both teams played aggressive defense and neither team was getting much scoring. The quarter ended with a 4-4 tie. The Lady Raiders offense kicked in strongly during the second quarter as Midway succeeded in outscoring Sampson 10-2 for a 14-6 lead at the break.

The second half was more of the same with the Lady Raiders picking up 12 more points while holding Sampson to five for a 26-11 lead after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Midway once again outscored the Lady Dark Horses managed 8-3 for the final score of 34-14.

S. Parker led the scoring with a game high 17 points for the Lady Raiders. M. Williams had 12 and K. Benton chipped in six.

For the Lady Dark Horses, A. Williford had six points.

“I was really proud of how my girls played today,” commented Midway coach Selena Joseph. “They did start a little slow but after halftime they really got into it. I thought they held their composure very well for a tough fought game. Our defense was really good. We started reading the ball better in the second half. I was really pleased with how they played.”

Boys

In the boys game, the Dark Horses jumped on the Raiders in the first quarter and never let up, holding a 10-point lead at 15-5 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Sampson continued to throw their away around as they outscored Midway 11-7 for a 26-12 halftime lead.

The third quarter was a huge one for the Dark Horses as they jumped out to a 45-16 lead going into the final quarter. With both teams playing the younger players, both teams scored 6 each in the final period.

Clinton’s Landen Pearson led the scorers with 14 points. B.J. Bennett followed with 11 points followed by Aaron Matthews with six points and Walker Spell had five points.

Midway’s scoring was pretty evenly divided. Tripp Westbrook had five points to lead the Raiders and Wyatt Herring, Emmanuel Firston, K. Boykin and Landon Hammond had all had four each.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was effective,’ said Sampson coach Dwight Horne. “I thought our press worked really good the second half. I think we might have held them to five points in the third quarter. It was sort of a rugged basketball game and I thought it got away from the officials a little bit. Midway is much improved from the last time we played them, though. They play hard and it was good to get this win. It’s good to be 6-0.”

Both teams have concluded play in 2019. They will resume after the New Year with Midway hosting Union and Sampson hosting Roseboro-Salemburg on Jan. 9.

Midway’s S. Parker gets a shot off over the defense. She scored a game high 17 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MMS-S.-Parker.jpg Midway’s S. Parker gets a shot off over the defense. She scored a game high 17 points. Midway’s Tripp Westbrook gets 2 points on a fast break late in the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MMS-Tripp-Westbrook.jpg Midway’s Tripp Westbrook gets 2 points on a fast break late in the game. Sampson’s A. Williford gets a block on Midway’s J. Wilson’s shot attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SMS-J.-Wilson.jpg Sampson’s A. Williford gets a block on Midway’s J. Wilson’s shot attempt. Sampson Middle’s Landen Pearson get a layup. He had a game high 14 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SMS-Landen-Pearson.jpg Sampson Middle’s Landen Pearson get a layup. He had a game high 14 points.

Lady Raiders, Dark Horse boys take decisive wins

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]