Rosewood sweeps Union

The Union Spartans basketball teams took to Goldsboro on Thursday night for a Carolina 1A Conference showdown with the Eagles of Rosewood High School. Playing in their last games before Christmas, both the boys and girls drew tough losses at the talons of the Eagles as Rosewood swept the night.

Girls

The Lady Spartans cashed in their most offensively productive game of the season on Thursday night, but at the end of the day it still wasn’t quite enough to secure a win. Both Union and Rosewood entered the contest with winless records but the Lady Eagles were finally able to remove their losing streak with a 56-38 victory over the visiting Lady Spartans.

Ashanti Corbett hit double-digits for Union with a team-high 13 points. LaTyra English was right behind with nine points, followed by Amaya Jackson with seven. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Spartans was Keausja Chestnutt with four points, Tionna Smith with three, and Asia Hall with two.

The loss brings the Lady Spartans to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Boys

It was a rough night on the hardwood for the Spartan boys as well Rosewood seized momentum early and never looked back. The Eagles outpaced the Spartans 19-6 in the opening quarter and nearly repeated that effort in the second quarter, sporting a 20-point effort to stake a 39-17 lead at halftime. The third quarter proved to be the dagger for Rosewood as a 20-8 scoring advantage in favor of the Eagles really set them apart from Union with a third quarter score of 59-25. Perhaps utilizing some bench players throughout the fourth quarter, the Spartans cashed in their most successful run of the night with a 20-10 scoring differential to make the final score 69-45.

Cole Bass and Tristen Robinson led the Spartans with 19 points and 15 points, respectively. Rounding out the scoring for Union was Javion Faison with six points, Jawshawn West with two points, and Josheim Jones, Kciredor Joyner, and Jamon Hicks all with one point.

The loss brings the Spartans to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

The Union teams will next take part in the Kenny Bass Classic at Hobbton High School on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26 and 27. They will play Hobbton on Thursday and either Trask or Wilmington Christian on Friday.

Eagles take conference basketball openers

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

