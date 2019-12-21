Wildcats nip Union

In a recent game, Josiah McLaurin lays in two points. He scored 23 in Hobbton’s win over Union Middle Thursday. -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats got the best of Union Middle on Thursday afternoon on the hardwood, grabbing a 55-21 victory of the Spartans.

The teams were pretty even for the first quarter finishing at 11-9 in favor of Hobbton. The Wildcats, though, cranked up their production both on offense and defense in the second quarter, holding Union to just three points while they scored 14 of their own to take a 25-12 lead in to the break.

After the intermission, Hobbton really took off, scoring 18 points in the third quarter while, Union only got one field goal and two foul shots for a 43-16 lead going into the final quarter of play. There, the Wildcats picked up 12 more while Union scored just five, setting up the final score of 55-21.

Josiah McLaurin led the scoring with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Ashawd Wynn followed with 10 points and John Wilkes chipped in eight.

Union had one player in double figures with 12.

“We had a tough time in the first quarter against Union’s defense,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We raised our intensity level in the second quarter and were able to pull away some on tough drives to the basket. Our defense has really improved over the last few games. The defense kept us in the game in the first half. I’m proud of our team and the way they have played this first half of the season.”

Both teams have completed play for 2019. The action picks back up for Union on Jan. 9 when the travel to Midway. Meanwhile for Hobbton, they get back underway on Jan. 13 hosting Sampson.

In a recent game, Josiah McLaurin lays in two points. He scored 23 in Hobbton's win over Union Middle Thursday.

HMS gets big win over Spartans

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

