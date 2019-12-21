Lady Leopards shred N. Duplin

Siriya Doss goes up for two points during Friday night’s game. - Siriya Doss eyes the goal as she sprints toward the basket with a defender close by her side. - Tiyah Owens absorbs contact from a defender as she goes up for two points. - Gwendlyn King and a host of Lady Rebels battle for possession of a rebound. - -

The Lakewood Lady Leopards were in action on Friday night as they traversed over to Duplin County for a conference showdown against the Lady Rebels of North Duplin High School. The effort was a lopsided one as the Lady Leopards triumphantly claimed their second win of the season, 45-15.

In the first quarter of action, Lakewood took a 10-point lead and pitched a shutout as North Duplin was unable to get any shots to fall. The Lady Leopards could’ve built a more substantial lead, but they missed several free throws as the lead sat at 10-0 after one quarter of play.

With the action picking up in the second quarter, missed free throws continued to be the name of the game for Lakewood with the Lady Leopards missing a total of 15 in the first half. That didn’t stop their ability to open an 18-0 lead, though, as it took until the 5:33 mark in the second quarter for North Duplin to finally tally a point. It came by way of free throws and the remainder of the quarter the Lady Rebels only converted one field goal.

Meanwhile for the Lady Leopards, they continued to generate points by playing a stifling defense and coming up with numerous turnovers. Fast breaks were a frequent recurrence but the Lakewood couldn’t always convert baskets. Still, at the half, the Lady Leopards had a commanding 25-3 lead.

Out of the halftime break, each teams offensive production picked up. This was certainly good news for the sputtering offense of North Duplin, but they still were unable to chip away at the deficit as a pair of three pointers by Lakewood hindered their efforts. Throughout the latter parts of the quarter the scoring slowed but the Lady Leopards continued to hold the Lady Rebels at bay.

By quarter’s end, North Duplin had finally hit double digits but they were still well behind Lakewood as the the third quarter score sat at 38-11.

With the game well in hand, the fourth quarter wouldn’t do much to tell the tale. Lakewood’s large lead went mostly unscathed as the Lady Rebels continued to struggle offensively. Of course, a tenacious Lady Leopards defense is certainly credible for that. When the final buzzer sounded, Lakewood was headed back to Sampson County owners of a 45-15 victory over North Duplin to kickoff conference play.

Leading scorers for the Lady Leopards were Kamari Walker with 16 points and Rilya Mitchell with 11 points. Rounding out their scoring was Gwendlyn King with seven points, Siriya Doss with five, Tiyah Owens with four, and Breanna Smith with two points.

With the win, Lakewood is now 2-6 overall and 1-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They have concluded play for 2019 and will return to action with a home game against Rosewood on Jan. 7.

Lakewood girls pound Rebels for 2nd win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

