Rebels slip past Leopards

Cu’Wan Williams attempts a jumpshot over North Duplin’s Christian Powell - Derrick Mitchell goes up for two points with North Duplin’s Christian Powell, DJ Simmons, and Caden Dail lurking. - Jer’Quawin Rich goes up in the lane for two points. - Tillyon Williams takes a 3-pointer. - -

In their last tilt before 2020, the Lakewood Leopards basketball team travelled to Calypso for a tangle with the North Duplin Rebels. Despite a strong effort from the Leopards, the home team Rebels came away with a 50-42 win.

On a two-game skid following a last second victory over Midway, Friday night’s game against North Duplin seemed to be the best chance for Lakewood to notch a second win.

The game started off with the Leopards unable to sink a single shot in the opening two minutes. That game-opening drought came to an end quickly after that. While grabbing a 7-5 lead, the Leopards gave them up to trail 12-9 after the first quarter.

North Duplin’s slim, three-point advantage proved to be quite durable for the remainder of the contest.

Much like the beginning of the first quarter, Lakewood couldn’t buy a shot for the first three minutes of the second. Nothing would go down, not even four opportunities at the charity stripe.

Fortunately for the Leopards, the offensive sluggishness didn’t hurt too much because the Rebels couldn’t get much going either. However, North Duplin managed to take a 21-17 lead at the halftime break.

Mostly maintaining the status quo throughout the third, North Duplin continued to have possession of a tenuous, yet durable, 31-28 perch over the Leopards.

It certainly felt like North Duplin had the game won with a 42-33 lead with just over four minutes to go, but Lakewood fought back to make it 45-40 with a minute to go.

What came next was the proverbial nail in the coffin for the visiting Leopards. A boneheaded gaffe by the Rebels – putting six guys on the court during play – gave Lakewood a chance at two free throws AND possession. Hypothetically, the Leopards could have tied the ballgame, but it wasn’t meant to be. Two missed free throws and an empty possession left the score at 45-40.

Overcoming this epic mistake, free throws closed it out for North Duplin, as they hung on 50-42.

The mistake filled loss drops Lakewood to 1-7 and 0-1 in Carolina 1A play. The Leopards will next hit the court one week into the new year on Jan 7 for a match against conference foe Rosewood. The Eagles are 4-2 (1-0) entering the game.

North Duplin avoids disaster, hangs on for win

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

