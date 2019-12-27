Mintz teams off to sluggish starts

MCA’s Callie White goes up for a contested layup. - MCA’s Evan Plant leaps for two points. - MCA’s Victoria Marshburn looks to make a move against a host of defenders. -

Mintz Christian Academy basketball will end the 2019 portion of their basketball schedule with both their girls and boys squads on a several-game losing streak.

The Lady Lions started the season at 2-0 with victories over Antioch Christian and Scotland Christian. Defeating the Antioch Gators 43-33 and the Scotland Saints 45-36, MCA had already matched their highest season win total in girls basketball just two games into this current campaign.

Things went a little south for Mintz when they travelled to rival Columbus for a matchup with the Pacers. Trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Lady Lions attempted a comeback. Cutting the 14-point halftime deficit in half in the third quarter, MCA gave themselves a chance to win, however, the Pacers held on for the 34-29 rivalry win. The loss gave Mintz their first loss, dropping them to 2-1.

Then, no one could’ve predicted what would have happened in their next game.

Traveling to tip off against Grace on Monday the Dec. 16, the Lions sought to pick off the previously 0-4 Wildcats. Only leading by one after the first quarter, Mintz was in a dog fight, and not just with Grace, but the referees as well.

Having seemingly everything called against them and hardly anything against Grace — the first-half foul disparity was 24 fouls against the Lady Lions compared to just four against Grace Christian — the Lady Lions now faced a double-digit mountain to climb at halftime.

Following the third quarter of the girls’ game, Mintz head coach Dan Heinz decided he had seen enough. With what was deemed the safety of his student athletes in mind, Heinz forfeited both the girls and upcoming boys’ game as the same officials would have been on the call for the guys game as well. The final straw appeared to be a Mintz player being shoved to the floor with no whistle being blown to stop play.

With the forfeited loss, the Lady Lions dropped to 2-2 overall while the boys team is off to an 0-4 start to the season.

After a three-week break, Mintz will continue their season with the girls next facing Temple, in Rockingham, and the boys will face off against Grace at home. The girls game is set for Jan. 10 while the guys won’t hit the court until Jan. 14.

Forfeits most recent hit to MCA’s records

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

