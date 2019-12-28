Union edges Hobbton

Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall goes up for two points against Union’s Cole Bass and Javion Faison. - Cole Bass works the baseline against Hobbton’s Keelssyn Martinez. -

In the nightcap of Thursday’s Kenny Bass Classic, it was the Hobbton boys hosting the Union boys to determine who would face off against the Trask Titans. After a great battle between the teams, it was Union that staved off a last-minute Hobbton rally as the Spartans claimed the win, 67-62.

To kick things off, Union was gifted with two technical foul shots and possession after an infraction against Hobbton in the pregame. Cole Bass sunk both of those and Union led 2-0 before the game had even started. Union eventually went on to open a strong 7-0 lead but it wasn’t quite the knockout punch as Jordan Pearsall and the Wildcats woke up and got back to within 9-7.

Then, with 2:14 left on the clock, Rhanique Corbett went to the free throw line for an opportunity to tie the game. He went one-for-two, though, leaving Hobbton still trailing at 9-8. After that, Union caught fire again and behind a pair of three-pointers, ran their lead back to 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter started out heavily in favor of the visiting Spartans who methodically grew their lead well into double-digits. Again, though, they failed to deliver the knockout punch as Hobbton fought to stay in contention. They chipped away at the deficit and a Pearsall “and-one” brought their margin back under double-digits at 31-23 with 7.7 left in the second. The Wildcats had an opportunity at the buzzer to cut even more into the deficit but the shot was blocked at the horn and the halftime score was 31-23.

Out of the intermission, the teams exchanged scores, but Hobbton still made up some ground on another Pearsall “and-1” to make it 33-26. A few moments later, Hobbton had gotten back to within four at 35-31 with 4:56 on the clock. Then, the Wildcats drew even closer after a pair of free throws made it 36-33 with 4:23 on the clock. A 3-ball by Joshua Harper, though, reestablished a 6-point cushion at 39-33.

A 3-point play by Bass pushed the lead right back to near double digits at 42-33. The Spartans’ 8-0 run seemed to take the wind right out of Hobbton’s sails as the Spartans went on to close the third quarter out on a 14-3 run to take a 50-36 lead headed to the final frame.

Throughout much of the fourth quarter, the Spartans were in firm control and maintained their lead in double digits. The Wildcats, though, were doing all they could to stay in contention. With 2:26 left, Union held control with a 63-53 lead. A few moments later, the Wildcats converted a three pointer by Colby Weeks to get the score back to within 63-56. Union’s next possession went empty and Pearsall scored a layup to make it 63-58.

The Spartans, though, scored two points in the lane with 1:17 left and with a timeout called, the score was 65-58. With a made bucket by Pearsall, tension was building with the Wildcats back to within two possessions. A string of turnovers inflicted both teams but the result was a Hobbton possession with 54.9 left. That possession was unfruitful, though, and Union clung to a 65-60 lead. In the end, the Spartans had withstood the Wildcats late rally and held on for the 67-62 victory.

For Hobbton, Pearsall had a game-high 24 points. The loss drops the Wildcats to 0-5 overall and they were right back in action on Friday in the consolation game against Wilmington Christian.

For Union, they were led by Bass’ 22 points and Harper’s 16 points. The Spartans are now 2-5 overall and were right back in action on Friday in the Kenny Bass Championship against Trask.

Spartans keep Wildcats winless on season

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

