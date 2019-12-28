Trask tops Wilmington Christian

Trask’s Ja’Taybien Anders drives the lane against WCA’s Caleb Wicks. - Wilmington Christian’s Harold Boyd goes up for a layup. -

A late schedule change to the Kenny Bass Classic held at Hobbton High School prompted the boys teams of Trask and Wilmington Christian Academy to get things started off on Thursday afternoon. Runs by both teams highlighted the game but in the end it was Trask getting the win, 63-53, to face off against Union in Friday evenings Championship game.

Trask began the game with a dominant effort in the first quarter as the Titans turned a 3-2 lead into a double-digit lead behind an impressive 10-0 run. With Trask holding 13-2 lead with 3:05 left in the quarter, Wilmington Christian signaled for timeout. The Patriots broke the run, going 1-for-2 on the free throw line but the lead was still 10 points at 13-3. WCA recovered offensively by quarters end but the Patriots still trailed by eight points at 18-10.

With a late score in the first quarter and a score on the first possession in the second, the Patriots got back to with 18-12 early on. After a defensive stop, they had an opportunity to further cut into the margin, but came up empty on that possession. Bryce Bordeaux for Wilmington got a fast break bucket to bring the margin back to the 18-14 as Trask was held scoreless for the first two and half minutes. Then, a pair of three balls were traded and the score rested at 21-17.

A walking penalty against the Titans gave possession back to the Patriots for an opportunity to further cut into the lead. That possession went empty, though, and the teams traded scores with Trask maintaining a 5-7 point lead throughout the period. The Titans did manage to hit a pair of three pointers down the stretch, pushing their lead back to eight at 29-21. Even though WCA was hitting buckets, their inability to match the Titans 3-point shooting prohibited their ability to keep the game closer.

A pair of stops and scores down the final stretch, though, aided the Patriots in cutting the margin back to 29-27 with under a minute to go. A late “and-1” for the Patriots made the score the closest it had been at 31-30 but a buzzer-beating three-ball by Watson Orr for Trask put the lead back at four points at intermission at 34-30.

Out of the break, Orr struck again from long range to kick the quarter off and immediately reestablish a 7-point advantage for the Titans at 37-30. The end result ended up being a 10-0 run for the Titans as the lead had been ran back to 41-30 before the Patriots could get on the board. With 4:40 left on the clock in the third period, a timeout was signaled with the score at 43-35 in favor of Trask.

Orr continued to be hot for the Titans as he connected on another 3-point basket to make it 46-35. This was followed up by another 3-ball by Caleb Croom as the lead was up to 46-37. Some confusion ensued with the score situation but play resumed with Trask holding their biggest lead at 51-39 advantage with 1:20 on the clock.

Further complicating Wilmington Christian’s efforts to stay in contention was a technical foul being called against Harold Boyd. The result was absolutely no damage, however, as the Titans missed both free throws and came up empty on the ensuing possession as the lead held firm at 51-39. The Patriots connected on one final bucket just before the horn and the lead was 51-41 headed to the final quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, Trask maintained a 10-point lead throughout much of the duration. The Patriots, though, refused to go down quietly. Mounting a 10-4 run, Wilmington got the lead under double-digits with 3:00 left with the score sitting at 55-49, but Trask added a bucket to make it 57-49 and they began an effort to kill the clock. With 1:14 left in the game, the Titans were in the bonus. With such a steep hill to climb and the clock melting away, Trask held on to ice the game for a 63-53 victory.

Leading scorer for Wilmington Christian was Greg Bowden with 17 points. He was followed by Jalen Johnson, who had 12 points, and Bordeaux with 10 points.

For Trask, Orr had a game-high 20 points.

With the loss, the Patriots are now 2-8 overall while the win puts the Titans at 5-4. Both teams were back in action on Friday with Wilmington Christian playing Hobbton in the third place game (see story on 1B) while Trask took on Union in the championship game (full coverage soon at clintonnc.com).

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

