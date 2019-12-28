Lady Spartans get by Wildcats

Hobbton’s Rylan Carter brings the ball up the court. - Union’s Ashanti Corbett dribbles upcourt. - Union’s LaTyra English launches for a layup. -

The Kenny Bass Classic at Hobbton High School had a late dropout when the Wilmington Christian Girls Basketball squad decided not to participate in the event. With that decision made, Trask earned a bye and was automatically placed in Friday’s championship game. All that was left to be figured out was who would challenge them.

That answer rested in Thursday’s second matchup of the day between the Union Lady Spartans and the Hobbton Lady Wildcats. In a sloppy, low-scoring affair, it was the Lady Spartans that surged past the Lady Wildcats for the victory, winning 27-20 to advance to the championship matchup.

It was a sloppy start to the game as both teams battled to just possess the ball, let alone offer any points. Shots were hard to come by in the early going as neither team could hold on to the ball. Hobbton’s Kristty Cruz finally got the scoring started when she sank a 3-ball to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-0 advantage in the early going. Union, though, responded and responded big. The Lady Spartans surged through the second half of the opening period and went on an 11-0 run to take an 11-3 lead after the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Hobbton subbed out their entire starting five and the result was a few more points being produced. Led by Gracie Jones, the Lady Wildcats began to chip away. They didn’t entirely wipe out the deficit, but the competition picked up as the teams swapped baskets. With around 2:30 left in the half, a timeout was called for the teams to get a breather with the score sitting at 16-9 in favor of Union. Out of the timeout, possession was held firmly on the Lady Spartans side of the court as the game shifted into a clock-running slow pace. Neither team found the scoreboard the remainder of the half as the score sat at 16-9 at the intermission.

Out of the break, the pace of the game picked back up. With fresh breath now in the lungs of both teams, the ball transitioned back and forth, up and down the court. Union, though, was the team getting the most scoring as the Lady Spartans had opened a 24-13 lead with 3:00 left in quarter. The game continued its rapid-pace intensity as the third quarter was the most offensively productive quarter of the game. At the end, Union was clinging to their near double-digit lead at 26-17 at the end of the third quarter.

With action resuming in the fourth quarter, the game became quite physical. Bodies routinely hit the floor as the score of the game went unchanged. After a couple more hard hits halfway through the final quarter, Union signaled for timeout, hoping for everyone to regain their composure. Out of the timeout, the Lady Spartans possession went empty which led to a 3-ball by Hobbton’s Ciara Bryant bringing the margin to 26-20 with 3:26 left.

With their next possession, Union resorted to running some clock off as their 6-point lead was seemingly quite the mountain for Hobbton to get over. The Lady Wildcats, though, generated a steal for an opportunity to further cut into the margin, but the possession was empty and the Lady Spartans found themselves on the line for two shots. That trip was one-for-two for the Lady Spartans and their lead was 27-20 with 2:38 left.

That score held firm the remainder of the way as no more scoring was done and the Lady Spartans held on for the win 27-20 win.

Leading scorer for Hobbton was Jones with a game-high 12 points. She was followed by Cruz and Ciara Bryant with three each, and Shalaya Bell with two points.

For Union, they were led by Ashanti Corbett with 11 points followed by LaTyra English with nine. Asia Hall had five points and Amaya Jackson rounded out the scoring with two points.

With the win, Union advanced to Friday’s championship game against Trask. The win brings their record to 1-6 overall.

For Hobbton, they drop to 0-5 on the season and have concluded play for 2019. They return to the court on Jan. 8 with a game against North Johnston.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

