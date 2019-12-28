Patriots creep past Wildcats

Bennett Darden works the baseline on Friday afternoon. - Daniel Britt leaps high and reaches back for an offensive rebound on Friday. - Jackson Weeks goes up for a two point basket. - Jordan Pearsall reaches for the rim for a layup attempt. - - WCA’s Bryce Bordeaux cuts toward the basket. - -

In Thursday afternoon’s Kenny Bass Classic Consolation game, it was the host school Hobbton taking on Wilmington Christian. This game had numerous runs by both teams as neither could deliver a knockout punch. Even though the Wildcats has appeared to do so in the second half, the visiting Patriots wiped out a double-digit deficit and rallied for an overtime win, 62-60.

In the first quarter of play, Wilmington Christian got off to a blistering start, getting two steals on Hobbton’s first two offensive possessions which they converted into layups for a 4-0 lead. After the Wildcats made a basket to make it 4-2, the Patriots drained a 3-ball to extend the margin to 7-2. From there, though, Hobbton scored six unanswered to go ahead 8-7 and the teams settled into trading leads. By the end of the quarter, though, Wilmington Christian had battled back and seized a 15-12 lead as play shifted into period number two.

For the duration of the second quarter, the game had become quite scrappy in nature. WCA lead throughout most of the period by 4-5 points but a technical fouled issued to the Patriots Bryce Bordeaux aides Hobbton in chipping away. Jackson Weeks stepped up to the free throw line for the penalty shots and sank both to make the score 19-16, still in favor of the Patriots. Quite a drought hit Wilmington Christian, though – one that stretched all the way into the third quarter. The Wildcats didn’t do a ton of scoring themselves but by halftime they had worked themselves back to tie the game at 19-19 by the halftime intermission.

Out of the break, Hobbton caught fire and surged ahead for the first lead in quite some time to go ahead 23-19. Wilmington Christian finally broke their scoring drought but riding a pair of three-pointers by Colby Weeks the Wildcats opened up a 37-25 lead midway through the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Hobbton, though, that lead dissolved quickly as a late third-quarter run by the Patriots saw the visitors score 7-unanswered to trim the margin to 37-32 at the end of the quarter.

When play resumed in the fourth quarter, so too did Wilmington Christian’s big run. The Patriots reeled off 14 straight points and went back ahead, 39-37. From there, the game waffled to and fro as time melted away in a heated bloodbath.

Timeouts were in abundance with under a 1:00 left as a late Jordan Pearsall bucket put Hobbton out front with a slim 51-49 lead.

After a lengthy WCA possession, Bordeaux stood at the line for two shots with 21.6 left. He sunk both shots to tie the game at 51-51 and after that neither team could break the tie and the game went to overtime.

Quite the show was put on in the 4:00 overtime period as the teams exchanged scores. Pearsall fouled out early in the period but the teams resorted to slugging three pointers that routinely found nothing but net.

Hobbton’s final score was a three pointer by Weeks that gave the Wildcats a 60-59 lead with 10 seconds to go but the Patriots responded with free throws. With time melting away, Bordeaux sunk 3-of-4 on consecutive trips to put Wilmington Christian up 62-60. As time expired, Hobbton got one more good look at the basket in an effort to tie the game, but the shot rimmed out as the Patriots celebrated.

Leading scorers for Wilmington Christian were Greg Bowden with a game-high 19 points. He was followed by Zack Harrell and Eli Ball who each had 12 points.

For Hobbton, they were led by Pearsall who had 18 points. Jackson Weeks and Colby Weeks were close behind with 14 apiece.

With the loss, the Wildcats are now 0-6 overall. The are slated to return to action on Jan. 7 with a road trip to Princeton.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at

