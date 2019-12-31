Lady Titans triumph over Union

Trask’s Madalyn White drives down the lane for 2 points. - The Trask Lady Titans - Amaya Jackson hits a 3 -pointer late in the game. - Union’s Ashanti Corbett goes for a basket but draws a foul. - - Ashanti Corbett and Amaya Jackson, who were named All Tournament, pose with Kenny Bass. - -

The Kenny Bass Classic wrapped up on Friday evening, starting with the girls Championship Game featuring the Union Lady Spartans and the Trask Lady Titans. This one wasn’t that much of a contest, however, as Trask completely dominated this game from start to finish in capturing the title, 74-38.

In the first quarter, the Lady Titans had no trouble getting out ahead of the Lady Spartans and staying there for good. Seven different players scored for Trask, which was more than the total points Union could even score collectively. After the end of the first quarter, Trask led the game 20-5.

Things didn’t get any better in the second quarter as the Lady Titans continued to pour it on. They continued to get all-around scoring from their teams as points were hard to come by for the Lady Spartans. Union did improve their offensive effort in the second quarter, but, so too did Trask as they piled on 21 more points. At halftime, the Lady Titans led 41-14 and were well on their way to claiming the title.

In the second half, Trask maintained a wide advantage as Union never really succeeded in getting back into contention and went on to cruise to the 74-38 victory and claim the Kenny Bass Classic Girls Championship.

After the game, Union head coach Bryant Register was very optimistic, acknowledging that the Lady Spartans fought hard, despite being down in numbers.

“First I would like to congratulate Coach Orr on a hard fought win tonight,” Register said. “I thought they played very well but I’m proud of our girls. We only brought six with us tonight And I told them before the game all I ask is that you leave everything on the court and they delivered. I couldn’t ask for anymore of those six young ladies. They kept battling all night and didn’t quit. That’s what I love as a head coach, they kept battling and playing hard. As I told them, it was a loss but there’s a lot of good things we can take out of this game. We have a busy week when we get back but we are going to keep working hard and get better each day.”

Offensive leaders for Union were Ashanti Corbett 17 points and Amaya Jackson with 15 points.

For Trask, they were led by Anisa Lewis with 22 points and Chykira Pickett with 16 points. The remainder of the team also all had solid production in helping the Lady Titans reach their 74 points.

With the win, Trask improves to 5-4 overall and will return to action on Friday on the road against East Carteret.

For Union, they are now 1-7 overall and will host North Duplin on Tuesday, Jan 7.

Trask tops Lady Spartans for Bass crown

