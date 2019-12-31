Trask slips by Union

Jared White puts one up down the lane. - The Trask Titans - Union’s Joshua Harper drives the lane for a field goal - Javion Faison grabs a rebound early in the game. - - Jayshawn West and Cole Bass accept All-Tournament trophies from Kenny Bass - -

In Friday night’s finale of the Kenny Bass Classic at Hobbton High School, the men’s championship game featured the Union Spartans and the Trask Titans. All of the men’s games throughout the tournament had been competitive and that fact remained true in Friday’s championship. In the end, though, it was the Titans who secured a 47-36 win and claimed the Kenny Bass Classic Championship.

At the end of the first quarter, Trask held just a one-point lead with an 8-7 score.

Throughout the second quarter, the game continued to be nip and tuck with neither team able to gain any separation. The Titans, though, outpaced the Spartans 12-7 in the second quarter and opened a 20-14 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the game continued to be a battle, but it was Union that pushed the issue this time around. The Spartans outscored the Titans 15-11 in the period, earning back four points to trim the deficit down to 31-29 with the game headed to the final quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, though, Trask did enough to hang on for the win as they outscored Union 16-7 to take home the 47-36 win.

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Jayshawn West with 14 points. Joshua Harper had six points, Cole Bass had five points, Kciredor Joyner had four points, Jamal Moore three, and Javion Faison and Jamon Hicks each had two.

For Trask, they were led by Will Berry who had 17 points. He was followed by Tyran Pickett and Kywaun Warner who had seven apiece.

With the win, the Titans improve to 6-4 overall. They will be back on the hardwood on Friday on the road at East Carteret.

For Union, they are now 2-6 overall and will host North Duplin on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Titans claim 47-36 victory to claim tourney

