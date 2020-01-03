Area sports back underway

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays now in the rearview mirror, the start to the 2020 athletic season is quickly approaching. While some teams participated in Christmas tournaments, others are set to hit the court at the end of the week perhaps a bit rusty after having a couple weeks off.

Here’s what’s coming up as winter sports eases back into action.

Midway

The Raiders boys’ basketball team is set to kick off East Central Conference play on Friday night, hosting the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. Midway enters the new year at 4-3 overall while the Bulldogs are 2-4. Wallace-Rose Hill began the season 0-4, taking a pair of losses to both Ashley and North Brunswick, but in the Duplin County Holiday Tournament, they defeated James Kenan and East Duplin to win the tournament and pick up their two wins. For the Raiders, they ended 2019 with a revenge victory over Lakewood and are hoping to get 2020 started off on the right foot.

The Lady Raiders are riding a 7-1 record entering 2020 with their lone blemish coming against East Bladen in the early going. Wallace-Rose Hill, on the other hand, is currently winless and certainly has seen their share of struggles with big losses the norm. Can Midway get started off on the right foot in 2020?

Girls game time is 6 p.m. with the boys set to immediately follow.

Clinton

The 2019-2020 Men’s Dark Horses basketball team is off to a 1-4 start and are also back in action on Friday night, hosting James Kenan in East Central Conference play. The Tigers enter at 5-5 overall as both teams will be looking to start 2020 and conference play off on the right foot. Clinton participated in the Wing and Fish Holiday Classic at West Brunswick over the break and unfortunately returned home with after back-to-back losses against North Myrtle Beach (45-34) and South Brunswick (38-33). Prior to that, West Bladen and Cape Fear got the better of the Dark Horses to put Clinton on a 4-game losing streak entering this game. The Dark Horses, though, did get a late start to the season. With many area teams getting started in November, it wasn’t until Dec. 10 that Clinton got started with their football team making a deep push in the playoffs. With some more practices under their belts, can Clinton get things going in the new year?

For the Lady Horses, they are at .500 entering the new year at 4-4. Their season got underway on Nov. 20 when they hosted South Johnston, followed by Topsail on Nov. 26. Clinton dropped both those games but then mounted a four-game winning streak with wins over Lakewood, Cape Fear, West Bladen, and Western Harnett. The win against Western Harnett was in a Christmas tournament on Dec. 26 and was followed by two more losses against East Chapel Hill and Middle Creek on the 27th and 28th. The Lady Tigers come into the matchup with a record just above .500. Both teams will be looking to establish themselves in the conference opener, hoping to get an early edge.

Game time is at 6 p.m. with the boys game set to start immediately after.

Harrells

The Crusaders boys’ basketball team will be in action on Friday night, travelling to take on Wilmington Christian Academy. The Patriots are just 3-8 on the season but are coming off a pair of close games in the Kenny Bass Classic at Hobbton. Trask took the title of that tournament, but Wilmington Christian played them pretty tightly. Though they lost, they defeat Hobbton in overtime to pick up a win. Harrells, on the other hand, is currently 5-7. They participated in a pair of tournaments just before and just after Christmas so rust shouldn’t be a factor for them.

For the Lady Crusaders, they enter their match against Wilmington Christian at 2-8. The Lady Patriots are at 1-6 after opting out of the Kenny Bass Classic. With both teams not having ideal seasons, this one is sure to be a good battle between two teams hoping to get 2020 started off right.

Game time for the girls is at 6 p.m. with the boys set for 7:15 p.m.

For Union, Hobbton, and Lakewood, they all will be back on the hardwood for the first time in 2020 next week.

In middle school basketball, Union Middle will travel to Midway Middle and Roseboro-Salemburg will travel to Sampson on Thursday, Jan. 9 to get the second half of their season underway.

Teams look to kick off 2020 with strong starts