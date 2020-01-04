Midway routs Lady Bulldogs

Kris McKoy goes up for two points. - Rylie Williams launches for a two-point basket. - Ashante Warren receives a pass and turns toward the basket for a shot attempt. - Ashante warren and Alyssa Hargrove go up for a rebound against a Lady Bulldogs player. - -

After a three week holiday break spanning back to Dec. 13, the Midway Basketball teams returned to the hardwood to begin East Central Conference play with visiting Wallace-Rose Hill coming in for a visit on Friday night. In the girls game, it was Midway taking a big win over the Lady Bulldogs, 64-35.

Rust didn’t appear to be an early factor for the Lady Raiders in the early going.

They established an 8-0 lead in the first two and half minutes of play. For the Lady Bulldogs, it was was turnovers and missed shots that plagued them. Around the midpoint of the the first quarter, Wallace-Rose Hill started to get some production with some assistance from the officials as they generated some opportunities from the foul line. They didn’t take full advantage of their opportunities, though, as they still trailed 8-4 late in the period. Midway, though, wasn’t doing themselves any favors as they also began to suffer turnover issues of their own. By the end of the first quarter, perhaps some rust was a factor as the Lady Raiders held a 12-6.

In the second quarter, the game shifted in the favor of Midway in the early going as they grew their lead to double digits. It hovered around that mark for much of the quarter until the last few seconds when the Lady Bulldogs suddenly caught fire. After a last second layup by Angel Pearsall made it 26-21 at halftime.

For a few seasons now, Midway head coach Allen McLam has long made it known that his goal out of halftime is for his team to win the third quarter. For a large part on Friday night, the Lady Raiders did just that. They ignited for 22 third-quarter points with the Lady Bulldogs only scoring half as much as Midway extended their lead to near 20 at the end of the period, 48-32.

The fourth quarter continued to remain largely in Midway’s favor as their lead held steady in the 20-point margin. The Lady Bulldogs were unable to mount a comeback effort as their scoring pace slowed dramatically. Wallace-Rose Hill on tallies three points all of the fourth quarter as the Lady Raiders galloped victory, 65-35.

Leaders for Midway were Kris McKoy and Jenna Pope with 17 and 16 points respectively. Rylie Williams also hit double digits for Midway with 10 points. Caitlyn Holland has a solid game with seven points, followed by Kaylah Jackson with six and Makenzi Hudson with five.

For Wallace-Rose Hill, they were led by Pearsall’s 16 points and 11 points from Ester Avelar-Sosa.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 8-1 on the season and are 1-0 in East Central Conference play while the Lady Bulldogs remain winless.

Midway returns to action on Tuesday hosting Goldsboro. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Kris McKoy goes up for two points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-McKoy.jpeg Kris McKoy goes up for two points. Rylie Williams launches for a two-point basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Rylie.jpeg Rylie Williams launches for a two-point basket. Ashante Warren receives a pass and turns toward the basket for a shot attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Warren-2.jpeg Ashante Warren receives a pass and turns toward the basket for a shot attempt. Ashante warren and Alyssa Hargrove go up for a rebound against a Lady Bulldogs player. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Warren.jpeg Ashante warren and Alyssa Hargrove go up for a rebound against a Lady Bulldogs player.

Lady Raiders take conference opener, 64-35

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]