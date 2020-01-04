Raiders drop conference opener

Jamar Autry gets a dunk on Friday night. - Luke Strickland splits two defenders on his way to the basket. - Tyler Godwin goes up for a defensive stop. - Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline against a defender. - -

The Midway Raiders boys basketball team was coming off an extended break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and returned to action on Friday night to kick off East Central Conference play. Over the break, the Raiders picked up returning player Jamar Autry, who was sidelined for the first part of the season. Despite the acquisition, Midway was unable to play a clean game and was outworked down the stretch in a 68-50 loss at the hands of Wallace-Rose Hill.

In the first quarter, Midway’s first two offensive possessions were less than stellar as they suffered back-to-back turnovers. Their first two shots of the game, however, were three-pointers by Mickeal Barrow and Cameron Barefoot to give the Raiders a 6-2 lead in the early going. With 4:59 on the clock, Jaden Covington went one-for-two at the free throw line to make it 7-2. Then with 3:33 left in the quarter, the Bulldogs coaching staff signaled for timeout, not liking what they we seeing from their team.

At that time, Autry touched the floor for the first time this season but rather than provide a spark, the Raiders fortune instead went sour as Wallace-Rose Hill scored on back-to-back possessions to make it 7-6. Midway, though, earned a basket from Lane Baggett to push the margin back to 9-6 and Autry tipped in a missed free throw to make it 11-6. The Bulldogs, though, continued this game of cat and mouse as they scored six-unanswered to go back ahead 13-11. To end the quarter, the Raiders picked up a three-point basket by Luke Strickland to put Midway back out front at 14-13.

To kick off the second quarter, Wallace-Rose Hill went back ahead after another pair of Midway turnovers. Leading 17-14, the Bulldogs began to apply heavy pressure and the Raiders pass attempts frequently landed in the hands of a WRH player. These turnover issues never subsided, but the Bulldogs were never really ever able to deliver a knockout punch. Midway, though, wasn’t taking any chances as head coach Aaron Lane called for timeout down 20-16 with 4:24 left in the first half.

Still, turnovers and missed shots turned into points for Wallace-Rose Hill as their lead slowly surged to eight points at 24-16 with 2:35 left in the half. Then, with 2:18 left, the lead was double digits at 29-16 as the Bulldogs had unleashed a 16-2 run. With 1:40 left in the half, Strickland stopped the bleeding with a chance at a four point play after being fouled while sinking a three-pointer. The free throw missed, but Lane Baggett was fouled after Midway grabbed the rebound. He sank both shots, making the score 29-21, and Tyler Godwin grabbed a steal and layup to make it 29-23 with 1:25 to go.

For the moment, the tide had turned as it was the Raiders grabbing turnovers to get back to as close as 29-26. With under a minute to go, though, Midway got a little sloppy and Wallace-Rose Hill extended their lead back to seven points at 33-26. That margin held up the rest of the way and proved to be the halftime margin.

One noteworthy stat from the first half was that the Raiders twice were on the line for three-free throws and both times missed all three, leaving at least six points at the free throw line.

In the early portions of the third quarter, the Bulldogs began to force the issue and the lead grew right back to double-digits with 5:11 left at 40-28. This prompted another Midway timeout as free throws and missed shots correlated into Wallace-Rose Hill points. The game continues to spiral out of control for Midway as poor decision making, missed shots, and turnovers — all forced by an in-your-face defense from the Bulldogs — contributed into the lead growing to 44-30 with 3:03 left in the quarter.

A few moments later, momentum was clearly seized by Wallace-Rose Hill as they got back-to-back dunks to ignite their crowd. On the heels of that, Midway’s Strickland was assessed a technical foul and the Bulldogs lead swelled to 20-plus points at 54-33. Toward the end of the quarter, though, Midway mounted a small rally, going on an 8-0 run to get back to within 54-41 headed to the final quarter of play.

That was as close as the Raiders could get, though, as Wallace-Rose Hill continued to exhibit stingy defense. They held Midway at bay and went on to seize the victory, 68-50.

After the game, Lane continues to speak highly of his team, acknowledging that he feels like his Raiders are on the verge of turning a corner.

“The effort is there,” Lane said. “That’s not what I have to worry about. We gotta figure out how to play hard and make plays. I do feel like we’re gonna win games in this conference and I told the boys that. We just worked Jamar back in, which also comes on a big break where I feel like before the holiday we had made big strides, so, we just have to get worked back in and I think we can make something happen.”

Leading the Raiders was Autry with 12 points followed by Strickland with nine. Godwin had six points and Jaden Covington and Wyatt Holland each had five. Barrow and Lane Baggett contributed four points each, Barefoot had three, and Thornton Baggett had two to round out the scoring for Midway.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. They return to the hardwood on Tuesday with a home game against Goldsboro.

Jamar Autry gets a dunk on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Jamar-Autry.jpeg Jamar Autry gets a dunk on Friday night. Luke Strickland splits two defenders on his way to the basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Luke-Strickland.jpeg Luke Strickland splits two defenders on his way to the basket. Tyler Godwin goes up for a defensive stop. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Tyler-Godwin.jpeg Tyler Godwin goes up for a defensive stop. Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline against a defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Wyatt-Holland.jpeg Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline against a defender.

Wallace-Rose Hill pulls away for 68-50 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]